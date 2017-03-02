Novaspect Named Factory Representative for Enardo in IL, WI, MN, N. IN

“With a focus on process solutions and total tank management, we will be better positioned to serve the current and emerging needs of our customers”, said Joe Simchak, President of Novaspect, Inc

Novaspect is pleased to announce it is representing Enardo in Illinois, Northern Indiana, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, effective March 3, 2017. Leveraging over 80 years of expertise and providing the industry services and solutions to meet the challenges of environmental and safety standards, Enardo will provide a valuable addition to the full breadth of Novaspect world-class automation solutions.

“With a focus on process solutions and total tank management, we will be better positioned to serve the current and emerging needs of our customers”, said Joe Simchak, President of Novaspect, Inc.

The new additions to the Novaspect offering include:



Flame Arrestors: End-of-Line and In-Line Deflagration and Detonation Arrestors designed to protect from vapor flashbacks while minimizing system pressure drop.

Pressure Vacuum Relief Valves: In-Line and End-of-Line Stack Vent Valves and Pipe Away and Vent-to-Atmosphere Pressure Vacuum Relief Valves engineered with sealing technologies to reduce emissions, with advanced composite thermoplastic for harsh environments and with designs that allow for easy maintenance.

Emergency Vents: Emergency Relief Vents, Emergency Relief Vents with Vacuum, and Emergency Relief Vents with electronic monitoring capability—wired or wireless—to alarm operators if the emergency vent is activated.

Gauge Hatches: Dead Weight, Lock Down, and Spring-Loaded Thief Hatches specifically engineered to minimize fugitive emissions.

“We are excited to begin partnering with Novaspect for our Enardo product line. Novaspect’s technical expertise, industry experience and service and solutions capability combined with our market leading tank safety and environmental control products will provide our customers with unmatched service and support,” stated Curtis Bagby, Vice President of North American Sales. “Novaspect is recognized as the market leader throughout the Upper Midwest and provides unmatched solutions and services. Their established customer base, combined with our market leading measurement technology, creates a strong platform for growth.”

About Novaspect

Novaspect provides project engineering solutions, process automation technology, and life-cycle reliability and condition monitoring services to manufacturers and process industries. The company engineers and sells process controls, valves and distributed control systems, representing Emerson Automation Solutions through their offices in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota. For more information, visit http://www.novaspect.com

About Enardo

Part of the Emerson Automation Solutions group, Enardo is a pioneer in the conservation equipment industry that has evolved into one of the largest manufacturers of pressure vacuum relief valves, gauge hatches, emergency pressure relief vents, flame arrestors and detonation flame arrestors. Enardo equipment is critical to the safe operation of industries around the world, including loading terminals and storage tanks, and in the chemical/petrochemical, pharmaceutical, landfill, wastewater, refining, automotive, industrial production, pulp and paper processing, and oil production markets.

