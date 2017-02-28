Registration has opened for the APNA 15th Annual Clinical Psychopharmacology Institute. By balancing psychopharmacology with nursing science, psychiatric-mental health nurses use strategies to promote not only wellness for individuals, but wellness for families and communities. Past News Releases RSS American Psychiatric Nurses...

The American Psychiatric Nurses Association (APNA) will hold its 15th Annual Clinical Psychopharmacology Institute June 8-11, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore on the Inner Harbor in Baltimore, Maryland. This event will offer up to 21.5 continuing education contact hours in psychopharmacology as well as daily networking opportunities. Registration for the Clinical Psychopharmacology Institute is now open at http://www.apna.org/CPI.

In its 15th year, the Clinical Psychopharmacology Institute (CPI) will center on the theme Integration of Psychopharmacology and Nursing Science: Strategies to Promote Healthy Brains, People, and Lives. With content on telepsychiatry, culture and violence, neuro-synaptic mechanisms of action, and more, CPI will explore the latest updates in psychopharmacology, research, and trends to support professionals providing the best care possible to their patients.

CPI will also feature keynote presentations by Xavier F. Amador, PhD, and Kevin Hines. Amador, President of the LEAP Institute and LEAP Associates, LLC, will present on using LEAP (Listen-Empathize-Agree-Partner) strategies within psychopharmacologic practice. Hines will discuss his experience of living with bipolar disorder and his story of recovery from an attempt to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge.

“In order to promote whole health, providers must understand the contexts within which a patient receives care,” says APNA President Kris McLoughlin, DNP, APRN, PMHCNS-BC, FAAN. “By balancing psychopharmacology with nursing science, psychiatric-mental health nurses use strategies to promote not only wellness for individuals, but wellness for families and communities.”

Planned for nurses by nurses, CPI is uniquely poised to provide scientific information tailored to the challenges inherent in psychiatric-mental health nursing practice. CPI is appropriate for psychiatric mental health RNs and advanced practice psychiatric nurses, particularly those who administer or prescribe medications. In addition, other health care providers interested in psychopharmacology will benefit from this program, including nurses, psychiatrists, psychologists, primary care physicians, and pharmacists.

Early bird registration pricing is in effect until May 15, when prices increase $75. Individuals can register online, by fax/mail, or by phone until June 2.

