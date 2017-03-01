Smith to Exhibit at Electronica China 2017 – Booth 5572

From quality assurance and procurement to our expansive service portfolio, Smith is primed to support customers in the Asia-Pacific market.

Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its upcoming exhibition at Electronica China 2017 in Shanghai. The company, which has recently expanded its European and Asian footprints and closed its highest-earning year of all time, now brings that momentum to this premier industry gathering.

Smith representatives will be available in booth 5572 to demonstrate the company’s procurement capabilities and the solutions for customized supply chain and inventory management Smith offers partners in the thriving Asian marketplace and worldwide.

“Electronica is one of the main events that draws people and companies from all over the global electronics industry to share their expertise and capabilities,” said Margo Evans, Smith’s Vice President of Marketing. “Electronica China is an especially vital gathering because Asia’s thriving market is only going to continue growing, evolving, and demanding new and innovative solutions to succeed in it.”

Smith’s own recent growth highlights the company’s ability to support customers in Asia and beyond, with fifteen offices across three continents offering localized service nearly anywhere in the world. Smith’s recent Hong Kong warehouse expansion, specifically, has broadened the logistical and service capabilities available to customers in this region, and Smith continues to explore new solutions for customers’ unique needs.

“From quality assurance and procurement to our expansive service portfolio, Smith is primed to support customers in the Asia-Pacific market,” said Choon Byun, Smith’s president of the company’s APAC region. “We are excited to demonstrate this at Electronica China.”

WHAT: Electronica China 2017

WHEN: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 – Thursday, March 16, 2017

WHERE: Smith Exhibition Showcase

Hall E5, Booth 5572

Shanghai New International Expo Centre

China, 上海市浦东新区龙阳路2345号

No. 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai 201204, China

About Electronica China

The International Trade Fair for Electronic, Systems and Applications (Electronica China) is the leading trade platform for electronic components and systems in China, as well as the Asian-Pacific region. Its growth in the last decade has established a name for Electronica China’s "high-end applications and technological innovations.” A series of international innovation forums addressing important application trends and growth markets offer the electronics community in China the latest industry trends and solutions.

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 15 cities around the world, from Silicon Valley to Seoul, Smith’s 500 employees communicate in 36 different languages and buy and sell components 24 hours per day. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. With testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam, Smith’s processes focus on critical issues, from quality management to counterfeit prevention and environmental safety. Smith’s operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company’s global IT infrastructure, Saleschain™, offering real-time inventory and logistics visibility anywhere in the world. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number 13 among all global distributors. Smith’s Intelligent Distribution™ model adapts to ever-changing demands by providing seamless global electronics sourcing and logistics, regardless of distribution channel or locale. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com, or, to reach a Smith representative 24 hours a day, please call +1 713.430.3000.

###

For more information, contact:

Margo Evans

Smith, VP of Marketing

+1 713.430.3966

mevans(at)nfsmith(dot)com