Lawyer.com Launches LawyerLine™, a Lawyer-Only Call Answering Service

Lawyer.com launches LawyerLine™ We constantly stress the importance of an immediate response because it can make or break earning new business, so we wanted to offer a service that practices what we preach.

Lawyer.com, a global lawyer directory and matching service, launched its first offline venture today with the introduction of LawyerLine™, its advanced call-answering service for lawyers and law firms.

Answering, connecting and reporting on calls is critical to Lawyer.com's matching success. Now, lawyers and law firms can also benefit from Lawyer.com’s advanced phone technology and expert team of legal intake specialists. Lawyer.com vows to increase phone answering metrics for speed, professionalism, follow through and reporting, all at substantial savings over in-house receptionists.

LawyerLine™ benefits include:



Instant Answer™ near instant answering of all calls to avoid lost opportunities and impress clients

Custom greetings and routing options for each lawyer

Immediate sms text summaries with caller id and autodial back options

Advanced daily and custom reporting, including performance and quality metrics

Optional services including call recording, call transcription, and customized on hold music.

Bilingual services

“Technology has trained consumers to expect everything right away, and finding legal representation is no different,” says Senior Vice President - Sales and Operations, Colleen Joyce. “One day's delay connecting with a potential client drops the success rate by 90%. We constantly stress the importance of an immediate response because it can make or break earning new business, so we wanted to offer a service that practices what we preach."

LawyerLine™ is built on the same technology platform Lawyer.com built over 8 years to answer and process thousands of potential client calls each week. Joyce remarks, “We can't afford to lose prospects due to long waits, poor phone etiquette, lost contact data, dropped calls and excess voicemails and we know the same is true for lawyers and law firms. Our technology is optimized down to the second and tracked real time for quality and speed. LawyerLine™ works with your existing phone system and can immediately route calls directly to our intake specialists in Easton, Pennsylvania and Basking Ridge, New Jersey."

LawyerLine™ provides busy lawyers with receptionist services at a fraction of the cost of in-house staff members. “Helping firms improve their call-answering practices only made sense, given our experience with client intake,” says Joyce. “We saw a need and have the platform and expert staff to offer it affordably.” With the experience gained in handling over 1,000,000 reviewed cases, Lawyer.com is able to offer the service with a full 90-day money back guarantee.

Pricing varies by the quantity of phone calls each month that last over 30 seconds. The starter package of 60 calls - recommended for new solo firms - is only $99 per month. For larger firms, an unlimited number of calls can be handled for the introductory price of $499/m.

To learn more about LawyerLine™, please visit http://www.lawyer.com/lawyerline.php or call 800-243-0600 to speak with a LawyerLine™ Representative.