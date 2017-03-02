X-Rite Acquires ColorCert Software Assets

ColorCert Desktop Tools enable the accurate creation of color specifications and process controls. We have seen significant global adoption of the ColorCert Suite and it is an essential component of our long-term packaging strategy to deliver integrated workflow solutions that streamline color management across the entire packaging lifecycle.

X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, and its subsidiary Pantone LLC, today announced the company has acquired the ColorCert® software assets from Nelissen Consulting, a privately held company in Germany. Since 2013, X-Rite has been the exclusive distributor of ColorCert software, a real-time color and print quality process control and reporting tool used by consumer packaged goods companies and packaging converters to simplify color communication across all internal and external stakeholders. As part of the agreement, X-Rite will acquire all ColorCert software assets and intellectual property related to the ColorCert Suite including ColorCert Desktop tools, ColorCert ScoreCard Server and ColorCert Repository Server.

“We have seen significant global adoption of the ColorCert Suite and it is an essential component of our long-term packaging strategy to deliver integrated workflow solutions that streamline color management across the entire packaging lifecycle from concept to final product,” says Adrián Fernández, Vice President, PantoneLIVE™, X-Rite. “With this acquisition, we strengthen our investment in the ColorCert Suite and will accelerate its product development to provide additional reporting and measurement functionality for press operators, improved usability and enhanced integration with X-Rite technology partners as well as premedia, ink and press process control tools.”

The ColorCert Suite is the leading platform in the packaging market that allows brand owners, premedia, ink companies, and printers to connect color specifications and control from design execution to printed results. It provides both brand owners and converters with a transparent and fair evaluation of print and color quality results allowing them to shift from a visual to analytical workflow to collaboratively improve results.

Consumer packaged goods companies have seen a significant increase in packaging quality and consistency in their supply chains by leveraging the ColorCert Suite to specify color expectations throughout the packaging workflow to final production. Brands receive real-time print quality reports from their print suppliers without having to wait days or weeks for samples. This improves production times and brand consistency at the shelf.

For packaging converters, the ColorCert Suite enables them to better manage the complexities of their workflow. Print managers can use production data from the ColorCert Suite to easily understand color tolerances and verify whether production is meeting a client’s expectations. Packaging printers can also use the Suite to better manage CMYK, extended gamut, and spot color workflows, regardless of the printing process, substrate, or industry standard.

For more information about the X-Rite ColorCert Suite visit http://www.xrite.com/colorcert.

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in color science and technology. With its wholly owned subsidiary Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite Pantone offers a full range of color management solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color throughout their processes. X-Rite Pantone products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.

About Pantone

Pantone LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of X-Rite, Incorporated, has been the world’s color authority for nearly 50 years, providing design professionals with products and services for the colorful exploration and expression of creativity. Always a source for color inspiration, Pantone also offers paint and designer-inspired products and services for consumers. More information is available at http://www.pantone.com.

