Financial Industry Up 32,000 Jobs in January

Both December and January employment gains are largely above 2016’s monthly average increase of 15,000 jobs.

The financial industry added 32,000 jobs in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report released on Friday, February 3, 2017.

“The financial industry’s monthly employment growth is up 39 percent,“ said Jay Rollins, owner of FinancialJobsWeb.com, a leading career site specializing in financial job postings. “In December, the industry grew by 23,000 jobs. Both December and January employment gains are largely above 2016’s monthly average increase of 15,000 jobs.”

The financial activities supersector, which includes employment data from the finance and insurance sector and the real estate, rental and leasing sector, now sits at 8,397,000 employed workers with an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent. Over the last 12 months, the supersector has increased by 2.32 percent or 190,000 jobs.

Within the finance and insurance sector, employment was up by 19,800 jobs in January with an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent. Over the last 12 months, the sector has increased by 126,500 jobs.

The real estate, rental and leasing sector which now sits at 2,180,800 jobs, gained 11,800 jobs in January with an unemployment rate of 4.3 percent. Over the last 12 months, the sector has gained 63,100 jobs.

