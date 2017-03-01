movingimage, a leading secure enterprise video platform provider, today announced the hiring of Oliver Jaeger as the new Global Vice President of Marketing and Communications. He will be responsible for developing and implementing global marketing and communication strategies and customer experience management. In 2016, movingimage expanded operations in New York and Tokyo as part of its overall corporate growth strategy. The company’s platform for secure SaaS enterprise video, VideoManager Pro, is used by over 500 companies including such international brands as Volkswagen Group, Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Börse, Vodafone, DHL, Allianz, thyssenkrupp and FIFA. According to market research firm Technavio, the global online video platform market will reach $854 million by 2020.

As noted in the 2016 The Forrester Wave™: Online Video Platforms For Sales and Marketing report, online video helps sales and marketing teams create personalized customer experiences. The report states that retailers see nearly triple the conversion rates on product pages that have video compared to website pages that do not include video. The report also notes that video incorporated onto a landing page boosted conversion by more than 80 percent. Whether used for real-time streaming, delivery of content to mobile devices, corporate video conferencing or in wearable technology devices that leverage the Internet of Things, enterprise video platforms offer enormous growth potential.

“To continue our aggressive global expansion we are adding executives who understand global markets, how to engage customers throughout their buying process, and how to position new SaaS technologies that can help our customers generate revenue growth,” said Rainer Zugehoer, founder and CEO, movingimage. “Oliver Jaeger has a proven track record of building brands in regions throughout the world including North America. His experience in growing market share, increasing revenue and implementing strategic marketing initiatives that drive revenue throughout his international career is invaluable to our company.”

About movingimage

As the leading global provider of secure enterprise video technology, movingimage’s mission is to revolutionize how enterprises and organizations use video. The company offers cutting edge software-as-a-service to blue chip companies, boasting an extensive customer portfolio of over 500 companies, including DAX-listed corporations such as the Volkswagen Group and Deutsche Telekom.