Bit-Wizards Wins Six ADDY Awards at Pensacola ADDY Gala

For the eighth year in a row, Bit-Wizards took home the prestigious ADDY Award at the annual ADDY Gala in Pensacola, Florida.

The annual American Advertising Awards is the largest and most comprehensive awards competition in America. Over 40,000 entries are made each year in local AAF Clubs nationwide. The purpose of the American Advertising Awards is to "recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising." This national advertising competition is a three-tier structure. Starting at the local level, award winners can move up to the regional level and then the national level. SILVER ADDY Awards are given to those entries that showcase a high level of creative skill. And the prestigious GOLD ADDY is awarded to those entries that rise to the top as truly excellent at a high level. This year, Bit-Wizards won a total of six ADDY Awards. Five are SILVER ADDYs, and one is a GOLD ADDY.



Covenant Care – ICare Android Mobile App

Fresh Start for Children and Families – Goodness Factor Video

TalkingParents.com – iOS Mobile App

Protect Your Project Print Design – Bag Collateral

Fire Safety Systems – B2C Website

Thrifty Nickel – Facebook Ad Campaign

Read about these projects here: https://bitwizards.com/Thought-Leadership/News/2017/Six-ADDY-Awards-for-Bit-Wizards-in-2017

“We are so proud of our development and creative teams here at Bit-Wizards. We look forward to the American Advertising Awards each year. There is such talent and professionalism along the Emerald Coast. It’s always exciting to see all the entries and winners!” – Candace Mitchell, Director of Marketing

ABOUT BIT-WIZARDS

Bit-Wizards (http://www.BitWizards.com) is an innovative, award-winning technology company with offices in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Memphis, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas. A Kentico Gold Partner and a managed Microsoft Gold Partner, Bit-Wizards fills the need of any business seeking to develop an application, build a brand, or move to the cloud. Customers of Bit-Wizards know that their project is kept in-house with our Wizards and that we never outsource a project.

AAF Pensacola (http://aafpensacola.com/) is the local chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF), within the AAF 4th District. AAF Pensacola is dedicated to serving members by protecting and advancing advertising interests, including the freedom to truthfully advertise legal products. AAF Pensacola fulfills set goals through effective government relations, professional development, public education, advertising standards, community service and recognition of excellence.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS

The American Advertising Awards (http://www.americanadvertisingawards.com/), formerly the ADDYs, is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, attracting over 40,000 entries every year in local AAF Club (Ad Club) competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards competition is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.