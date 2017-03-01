FMS Client Awarded Highest Advertising Honors

Field & Main’s modern craft banking brand epitomizes everything people love about handcrafted, highly personalized experiences and is based on values that almost seem forgotten in the banking industry.

Field & Main Bank, of Henderson, Ky., took home prestigious honors for excellence in the art of advertising at the American Advertising Awards/American Advertising Federation of Greater Evansville on February 24, 2017.

The community bank won a Gold ADDY Award, the highest level of creative excellence, for its business banking brochure, which was inspired by the bank’s brand promise of “modern craft banking.” In addition, the bank received the Judge’s Choice Award for the same brochure, as well as a Silver ADDY Award for a pocket-sized overview brochure.

The winning pieces were designed by Financial Marketing Solutions (FMS), the branding and strategic marketing firm dedicated exclusively to banks. FMS operates under the direction of Tim Pannell, a thought-leader in the world of marketing financial services who consults with banks across the country helping each client build a unique and experiential brand.

“Field & Main’s modern craft banking brand epitomizes everything people love about handcrafted, highly personalized experiences and is based on values that almost seem forgotten in the banking industry,” Pannell said. “The brand is about creating something authentic and genuine, and promises a very different customer experience.”

“The branded brochures impressed the judges at the award ceremony,” said Danielle Falconer, senior vice president, marketing & communications, for Field & Main Bank. “My favorite part of the evening was when the judge, who chose our piece as his favorite, said: ‘If you can make merchant remote deposit look interesting and sound interesting, you should win a prize,’ and he commented on how design can be beautiful everywhere, even in banking.”

View the award-winning designs here: http://addys.aafevv.com/entry/field-main-business-banking/ and the full brand here: http://www.fms4banks.com/Work/field-and-main

In early 2015, Ohio Valley Financial Group and BankTrust merged to become Field & Main Bank. Seeking to capitalize on the merger and widen their market, officials from the two Kentucky banks enlisted the expertise of FMS to create a distinctive new name and brand identity that would capture the essence of their organizations’ rural roots and play well in small cities and suburbs.

The revolutionary brand is no stranger to accolades. Field & Main Bank was named one of the top 10 banks in the nation for best community bank marketing campaigns by the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) in 2015.

About Financial Marketing Solutions (FMS)

FMS is a niche marketing firm that specializes in building brands for banks across the country. Based in Franklin, Tenn., the full-service marketing firm provides branding, strategic marketing, social media and consulting services.