Becker Media Appoints Cody Stephens to Director of Paid Digital

Becker Media, a full-service marketing agency for educational institutions, has appointed Cody Stephens to Director of Paid Digital, effective immediately. Stephens is based in Oakland, overseeing Becker’s paid media strategy. In this role, Stephens is responsible for helping clients an in-depth, strategic approach to their digital marketing programs.

“Stephens is a full-funnel performance marketing expert and brings with him a wealth of experience across 400+ clients and $2.8 billion in digital acquisition spend,” said Roger Becker, CEO of Becker Media. “He is passionate about digital and its wide-ranging potential to directly impact a companies’ bottom-line and we’re honored to have him join the Becker family.”

Over the course of his career, Cody has started two successful digital advertising agencies and served as Head of Digital Acquisition for a publicly traded, national brand. He thoroughly enjoys data analysis and its applications in digital marketing.

Prior to Becker Media, Stephens worked at several digital agencies including Meltwater, Metric Theory and in-house for solar provider SunRun. Stephens was also the co-founder of Funnel Metrics in San Francisco. Stephens holds dual bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Political Science from the University of California at Berkeley.

About Becker Media

