Toffler Associates, a leading future-focused consulting and advisory firm, has hired Caitlin Durkovich as a director. In her role, Durkovich will be responsible for contributing to the firm’s security and protection thought leadership and leading transformational initiatives with clients.

“We’re delighted to welcome Caitlin to the team. She is a proven leader and visionary thinker whose expertise in critical infrastructure security and resilience complements that of our leadership team exceptionally well,” said CEO Deborah Westphal. “Her success with industry leaders in designing effective public-private partnerships aligns with a future-focused model of solving society’s toughest problems and positions us to capitalize on several growth opportunities.”

Prior to joining Toffler Associates, Durkovich served as Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection with the Department of Homeland Security, where she led the homeland security mission to protect critical infrastructure and redefined public-private risk management for emerging issues like complex mass attacks, electric grid security, cybersecurity, GPS resilience and climate adaptation planning. In directing the update and implementation of the National Infrastructure Protection Plan, which outlines how government and private sector participants in the critical infrastructure community work together, she engaged stakeholders from 16 critical infrastructure sectors, all 50 states and all levels of government and industry. Durkovich also led the effort to modernize the $250 million, 750-employee federal infrastructure protection program. Her eight-year tenure at the department, which included serving as Chief of Staff of the National Protection and Programs Directorate, allowed her to work on many critical initiatives within the interagency, including counterterrorism, cybersecurity, counter-IED, and space policy.

Earlier in her career, as an associate at Booz Allen Hamilton, Durkovich led homeland-security related projects with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Courts, and the Internal Revenue Service. Additionally, she was a pioneer in providing early warning cyber intelligence as a vice president at iDefense (since acquired by Verisign).

“Toffler Associates has a long legacy of helping clients in both the public and private sectors understand, plan and adapt for success in an uncertain future,” said Durkovich. “They appreciate the complex operational challenges industry and government face and the criticality of a secure and resilient infrastructure in our increasingly interconnected and interdependent global economy. I look forward to contributing my expertise to help our clients anticipate future change and prosper as a result.”

Durkovich holds a B.A. in public policy studies from the Terry Sanford Institute of Public Policy at Duke University and a certificate in business strategy from The Aspen Institute. She is the second woman to join the Toffler Associates leadership team this year. Last month, consulting industry veteran Maria Bothwell was named chief operating officer of the growing firm.

