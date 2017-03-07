Today we are uniting Gimmal and RecordLion's strengths to provide greater value to customers through a more complete and integrated product suite.

Gimmal LLC, the market leader in information governance and compliance software for SharePoint® and content services for SAP, announced the acquisition of RecordLion, Inc., an information governance and records management software company headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

With the acquisition of RecordLion®, Gimmal extends its offering to the application of policy outside SharePoint® and Office 365™. This approach eliminates the cost and the time traditionally needed to migrate content from unmanaged network file shares or legacy systems into a modern digital workplace strategy.

“The combination of Gimmal and RecordLion® extends our leadership in information governance and records management by creating the most advanced Digital Workplace solution with the largest customer base of any company that manages content in SharePoint® and Office 365™. Now we can provide our customers with the flexibility to manage content in-place, significantly improving the scope of content under governance in an affordable manner,” said David Quackenbush, CEO of Gimmal. “Today we are uniting our strengths to provide greater value to customers through a more complete and integrated product suite.”

“We are excited to be part of Gimmal’s market leading platform, including its DoD 5015.2-certified records management and leading SAP content services solutions on the Microsoft stack,” said Chris Caplinger, President and Founder of RecordLion®.

Gimmal also announced today that Chris Caplinger will join Gimmal as the combined company’s VP of Engineering to lead Gimmal’s continued product innovation. "We could not be more excited to welcome Chris to Gimmal where he will be an invaluable member of our team,” said David Quackenbush. “Chris’s impressive leadership experience and success with building RecordLion® will be instrumental in accelerating the strategic and technology growth of our business.” Prior to RecordLion®, Chris was a co-founder of KnowledgeLake, where he served as Chief Technology Officer.

RecordLion® represents the first acquisition since Gimmal announced a growth investment from Rubicon Technology Partners in January 2017. Rubicon is a private equity firm specializing in enterprise software companies and invested in Gimmal to help drive Gimmal’s growth through new product innovations and further acquisitions of complementary technologies.

About Gimmal

Gimmal provides the solutions organizations need to find information, govern content, improve business processes, and ensure records are in compliance on SharePoint® and Office 365™. Gimmal software automates processes, helps achieve interoperability between SharePoint® and SAP, and improves productivity across your organization at the lowest possible cost. Learn more at http://www.gimmal.com.

About RecordLion®

RecordLion®, headquartered in St. Louis, MO, was founded and funded by industry veterans to help organizations govern their data and comply with the state, federal, corporate, and legal mandates surrounding their information. RecordLion® provides a better way to solve the common issues surrounding information governance on Microsoft technologies and other platforms. http://www.recordlion.com.

About Rubicon Technology Partners

Rubicon invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams. Rubicon is a value-added investor that helps companies drive growth by leveraging the firm's operating experience and modular process framework. For more information, visit http://www.rubicontp.com.