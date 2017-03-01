AIM to Participate at Productronica China 2017 on March 15-16, 2017

AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce their participation at Productronica China 2017, scheduled to take place March 14-16, 2017 in Shanghai, China. AIM will highlight its innovative M8 solder paste along with its full line of solder assembly materials.

AIM will participate at Productronica China for its second consecutive year and will highlight its M8 solder paste, designed for the most demanding high density electronic assemblies. M8 is proven to improve production yields and product quality, whether printing 0.50 area ratios or eliminating voiding on QFN and LED packages. M8's post-reflow residue passes all IPC, BONO and tough changing environment test specifications, making it the ideal choice for automotive and high performance/high reliability applications. M8’s robust characteristics and stable performance improves every facet of the PCB assembly process.

Additionally, AIM will highlight its full line of advanced solder materials, including its solder paste, liquid flux and exciting new high reliability alloys. To discover all of AIM’s products and services, visit the company at Productronica China in booth E3-3164.

About AIM

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, AIM Solder is a leading global manufacturer of assembly materials for the electronics industry with manufacturing, distribution and support facilities located throughout the world. AIM produces advanced solder products such as solder paste, liquid flux, cored wire, bar solder, epoxies, lead-free and halogen-free solder products, preforms, and specialty alloys such as indium and gold for a broad range of industries. A recipient of many prestigious SMT industry awards, AIM is strongly committed to innovative research and development of product and process improvement as well as providing customers with superior technical support, service and training. For more information about AIM, visit http://www.aimsolder.com.

