Centric Software and Chinese Shoe Brand Topscore Find a Fit

Topscore, a leading Chinese women’s footwear company, has selected Centric Software to provide its Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software is the leading PLM solution for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods companies.

Topscore was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in the Guangzhou region. The company is a well-known maker of four brands of women’s shoes, KISSCAT, ZSAZSAZSU, tigrisso and KissKitty, with 2000 retail points throughout China.

With the rapid expansion of the brand, Topscore realized that their existing product development system could not cope with the increasing demands of design and production.

“There was a gap between our designers’ creativity and the ability of our manufacturers to realize their visions,” says Mr Shi Zheng Jiu, VP and CIO of Topscore. “We needed a platform that centralizes the knowledge of experienced craftspeople, improves communication and supports our fast-growing business.”

Topscore went through an intensive period of research, spending three years investigating possible solutions in depth and assessing PLM vendors before they chose Centric Software’s PLM suite.

Mr. Shi explains that they selected Centric for two key reasons. “First, the Centric 8 platform has strong product planning modules, which can address many of our business pain points. And second, we were also continuously impressed by Centric’s China team, who are always extremely professional and display a strong understanding of how their solution could help us.”

“This high-level technology will help us to collect, share and input data easily,” says Mr. Shi. “Centric will also help us optimize creation and innovation throughout the design, development and production process, ultimately supporting our overall business strategy.”

Mr. Shi concludes, “We see our partnership with Centric evolving in the future and anticipate that it will be mutually beneficial. We expect to achieve win-win results.”

Centric Software has become the PLM leader in the Greater China region since its Shanghai office opened in 2014. Topscore will be Centric’s twenty-first Chinese customer.

“We are very happy to welcome Topscore as our newest innovation partner in China,” says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric. “As a shoe brand that is renowned across the region and has recently begun to venture overseas, we look forward to partnering with Topscore throughout their evolution.”

Topscore Fashion Shoes Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 Guangzhou, China and provides women's footwear products primarily in China. It offers leather, fur, and feather footwear products under the KISSCAT, ZSAZSAZSU, tigrisso, KissKitty, and Spain Patricia brands. The company markets its products through physical channels, sales outlets, and e-commerce channels. It operates approximately 2,000 sales outlets.

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software builds technologies for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Its flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan's Global Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012.

