IT Employment Up 10,700 Jobs in January, Up 8 Percent

The IT industry added 10,700 jobs in January, according to preliminary numbers released by the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report on Friday, February 3, 2017.

“Employment in the IT industry, across its many sectors, increased by 8 percent in January from 9,900 jobs gained in December,” said Jay Rollins, owner of ITJobsWeb.com, a leading IT jobs website. “Once again, computer systems design added the most jobs for the month with 12,500 jobs. In December of last year, computer systems also lead growth with 6,200 jobs.”

Collectively, the sectors that form the IT industry now sit at 4,789,300 employed persons. This includes data collected from the data processing, hosting and related services subsector, the computer electronic product manufacturing subsector, the computer systems design and related services subsector, and the management and technical consulting services subsector.

Employment in data processing and hosting increased by 1,200 jobs in January, a small decrease over the 2,600 jobs gained within this sector in December. Over the last 12 months, data processing and hosting gained 5,800 jobs.

The computer electronic manufacturing subsector lost 2,800 jobs, after having lost 1,100 jobs in December. “The IT industry, as it exists across several separate sectors, has been growing steadily except the manufacturing sector, which routinely experiences job losses,” said Rollins. The computer electronic manufacturing sector includes computer hardware engineers, electrical engineering technicians, and semiconductor processors, among others.

The management and technical consulting services subsector lost 200 jobs in January after having added 2,200 jobs in December. Over the last 12 months, this subsector has gained 76,500 jobs.

Over the last year, the IT industry has gained 157,100 jobs with the majority of gains occurring in computer systems design (+92,000 jobs) and management and technical consulting (+76,500 jobs). Computer electronic manufacturing has lost 17,700 jobs since January 2016.

