Jive Communications, a global leader in Unified Communications, announced its integration with Zoho to provide customers with a more seamless communication experience. This integration will allow Zoho CRM users access to enhanced call functionality within their platform while utilizing Jive’s hosted voice solution.

More than 300,000 businesses across 60 countries actively use Zoho CRM and Zoho Desk. Zoho users log more than a million hours of talk time on over 40 million calls annually.

“We’re excited to work more directly with Zoho,” said John Pope, CEO at Jive. “We anticipate many Zoho users will see the additional value in using Jive for their hosted phone system."

Jive’s Zoho integration is built to provide better contact information and call management directly within Zoho CRM, saving companies time and money. Jive allows Zoho CRM users to easily update records, tasks, and call notes without jumping between multiple tools. In addition, automated call logging, screen pop notifications, and click-to-call functionality will provide a streamlined experience between inbound calls and applications.

About Jive Communications:

Jive Communications, Inc. provides enterprise-grade Hosted VoIP and Unified Communications to businesses and institutions across the globe. Jive's hosted services include Jive Voice (Hosted PBX), Jive Contact Center, and Jive Video, which all run on Jive Cloud—a distributed platform built on open industry standards. Jive has been purpose-built to deliver the most reliable, powerful and economical hosted communication services available to the enterprise and public sector markets. Learn more at jive.com/products.