Choice Recovery’s [re]start Program Reaches Milestone 500th Placement

Choice Recovery has changed the way people view collections agencies. With the launch of its [re]start program in January 2014, the agency once again raised the bar, offering people in debt an opportunity to find employment, pay their bills, and get back on their feet. An enthusiastic, passionate, and dedicated team of professionals helps those in collections create strong resumes, search for available jobs, fill out and submit applications, and even provides interview tips and techniques. Choice Recovery is extremely proud of this unique, free program, unprecedented in the industry, and is delighted to announce its 500th job placement.

“While the primary purpose of Choice Recovery is to collect debt for clients, we recognize that many people have experienced unexpected financial setbacks that result in their inability to pay their bills,” said Sarah Harkins, Vice President, [re]start. “The majority of debtors want to regain control of their lives and finances but are often unsure of how to do so. That’s why we created [re]start. We feel a social responsibility to assist those who want help, and working with our [re]start team, we know that we can transform lives by simply offering a helping hand.”

Choice Recovery’s [re]start program offers those in debt, free of charge, an opportunity to work with its [re]start specialists to get out of debt and back in control of their finances. The team offers personalized job searches based on individual situations and qualifications. Over the past three years, [re]start has placed nurses, teachers, mechanics, and janitorial personnel, as well as human resource professionals and customer service representatives. The company’s goal is to reach 10,000 placements by 2025.

The placement of Tina Musico as a driver for a transit company marks the 500th secured job by Choice Recovery’s [re]start team. Musico was referred to [re]start by a Jacksonville, Florida ER practice, one of Choice Recovery’s clients. Musico was unemployed for several years while caring for an ill loved one. Then, she also relocated and could only find part time jobs. “I can’t begin to tell you the difference [re]start has made in my life,” Musico said. “I don’t have access to the Internet at home and at the library online time is limited. So even filling out online applications was a challenge for me. The [re]start team assisted me with this and was always available when I needed them. They even helped me with my interviewing skills, recognizing what to say and how to listen carefully, which was key to landing a full-time job. I am so very grateful for the support they provided.”

According to Choice Recovery CEO and Founder Chad Silverstein, “Recovering debt is what we do, but transforming lives is who we are. Our vision is to strengthen those who are in need, and make it possible for them NOT to need the help of others. That’s what our [re]start program is all about. It feels amazing to know that we can have a significant impact on people’s lives.”

About Choice Recovery

Founded in 1997, Choice Recovery is a third-party collection agency that has partnered with thousands of clients nationwide and has received payment in full from more than 1,500,000 consumers. The company specializes in healthcare, education, and commercial collections. In 2014, Choice Recovery launched its [re]start employment program to help unemployed consumers find new jobs.