Brian First Publishing Announces Release of New Children’s Book

Brian’s First Publishing is proud to announce the release of a new children’s story by acclaimed entrepreneur and storyteller Gregy Alexander. The release of this book has been eagerly anticipated, and it hits the shelves today. “Runaway bird” is a tale for children everywhere who love to read and let their imaginations roam.

This is Alexander’s second book, an exciting next step for an author who recently published, “The husband who never loved.” That novel explored the boundaries of the romance genre, as it also offered readers a titillating thriller to enjoy alongside the dramatic tension of the romance. It told the fictional story of Laurie Knowles, a woman who discovers her husband is betraying her by falling for her friend. Laurie must attempt to recover from this act of infidelity, and readers follow her story closely, watching how it develops.

The author, Gregy Alexander, is both a writer and an entrepreneur, as he releases his second book through Brian First Publishing, which was created by Alexander in 2014. Alexander feels comfortable writing in multiple genres, as he has created works in poetry, romance, and tales for children. His writing often delves into multiple themes, and he first began writing four years ago, under the pseudonym Jean Alexander.

“Runaway bird” is a book designed to provide children with an exciting journey alongside a unique set of characters, all of whom can entrance and surprise the reader. It gives children the opportunity to dive into an adventurous tale and befriend the characters within, thus encouraging a love of reading. It is currently being sold on https://brianfirstpub.com/ for twelve dollars and would make a great gift for any first-time reader. The book tells the story of two birds, Mother Bird and Little Birdie. Mother Bird leaves to get food, and whilst she is gone, Little Birdie wanders off. Little Birdie becomes lost in the city where he meets a hungry cat, and the adventures ensue from there. As this excerpt from the book shows, Little Birdie gets a bit scared:

“Mother bird sets out early in the day to look for food. She tells little Birdie to stay put till she gets back. Their nest is in the woods near a city. Little Birdie is too curious to just wait. He wants to try out his wings. It is hard at first with just one lesson yesterday. But then it gets easier as he spreads his wings. But wait, where is Mommy? Suddenly little Birdie realizes he is no longer in the woods. He is lost.”

This book calls for children to look at the world around them, and to explore it with their imagination, just like Little Birdie.

This is the first children’s book published by Brian First Publishing, although this publishing company works with a variety of genres, as it offers opportunities to writers of all backgrounds. It is an invitation for budding writers to experience the literary world and get their writing published. Brian First Publishing seeks to be fair and equitable in its publishing process, providing all authors with a cost-effective chance to be published. It has a great track record of sales, which gives all authors the chance to succeed.

About:

Brian First Publishing, LLC was founded in 2014 by writer and entrepreneur Gregy Alexander. The firm’s mission: to provide a level playing field for undiscovered writers, particularly budding authors of a diverse array of race, ethnic, and economic backgrounds, to market their works, generate sales, and maximize earnings. Brian First Publishing offers to make the process of publishing your manuscript transparent, fair, equitable, and cost effective. The company will ensure that authors of diverse backgrounds get wide exposure for their works through multiple mediums that will drive sales. We offer to bring within the reach of our client authors services that the traditional publishing realm provide their elite authors. We invite you to utilize and capitalize on our services. Let us make your dream a reality. Your success is our success!