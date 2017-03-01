Med One Capital Changes Name To Med One Group

Med One Group Logo

Med One has a strong history of serving healthcare customers. To fully represent their unique services, Med One Capital has changed their name to Med One Group. This is a small update that represents a big commitment to meet the evolving needs of their customers. The name Med One Group connotes strength, eliminates confusion, and communicates unification.

As Med One has changed their name, they also refreshed and simplified their logo in order to fully represent the services they provide. A stylized "M" with a number one, forms the mark and represents their goals to reach new heights. The new brand also contains 3 pillars of success representing a commitment to creativity, simplicity, and responsiveness—characteristics of the unique service they provide to healthcare vendors and facilities.

The new website (http://www.medonegroup.com) has also been launched. This will seek to increase Med One’s digital presence and help to communicate this change with current as well as prospective customers. The website shares the same style as the new branding and will be essential in the advancement of Med One’s services.

Commenting on Med One’s rebrand, President Larry Stevens said: “As manufacturers and providers have expanded their ability to find services we provide, our name did not fully reflect the variety of solutions we offer. Customers thought of us primarily for leases and did not associate us with our rental and sales activities. By realigning our name to encompass the range of services we offer, we will be better able to serve our customers.”

Learn more about this change by visiting http://www.medonegroup.com/branding

ABOUT MED ONE GROUP

Based out of Sandy, Utah, with locations across the country, Med One Group is one of the largest independent medical equipment leasing and rental companies in the healthcare industry. With nearly 30 years in business, Med One has served over half of the nation’s acute care hospitals and many other healthcare facilities with leasing, rental, sales, and service solutions. By using a simple and responsive approach, Med One continues to find solutions that work best for their customers.