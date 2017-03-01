Cheryl McKay, PhD, RN, Joins Voalte as Chief Nursing Officer

Cheryl McKay, PhD, RN Chief Nursing Officer We have a powerful solution, with Voalte Platform ranked the No. 1 Secure Communications Platform by KLAS, a vibrant company culture, and a dedication to improving clinical workflow, quality of patient care and staff engagement.

Voalte, the leader in healthcare communication technology, today announced the hiring of Cheryl McKay, PhD, RN, as the company’s Chief Nursing Officer. Dr. McKay joins Voalte from Orion Health, where she was Chief Nursing Officer responsible for developing, implementing and evaluating care coordination models to achieve high-quality results in a cost-effective manner.

“Cheryl brings to Voalte 20 years of experience as an international expert on care team coordination and healthcare communication,” said Adam McMullin, Voalte Chairman and CEO. “Her broad practice experience and passion for improving the way care teams collaborate makes her a perfect fit for Voalte. She will be responsible for clinical strategy and engaging our customers’ clinical teams to ensure our solutions help them achieve the best possible clinical outcomes.”

Dr. McKay completed a Research Doctorate in Nursing at University of Texas, with an emphasis on care coordination and collaboration in healthcare. Dr. McKay has authored and presented research for national and international audiences, and holds a Master’s degree in Nursing from Azusa Pacific University and a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing Science from Mount St. Mary’s University.

“I am excited to join the leadership team at Voalte,” said Dr. McKay. “We have a powerful solution, with Voalte Platform ranked the No. 1 Secure Communications Platform by KLAS, a vibrant company culture, and a dedication to improving clinical workflow, quality of patient care and staff engagement. I look forward to working closely with our customers and sharing with them my clinical experience and evidence-based practices in collaboration and care coordination.”

About Voalte

Voalte develops smartphone solutions that simplify caregiver communication. Ranked number-one and named 2017 Category Leader in the Best in KLAS: Software & Services report for the Secure Communications Platform segment, Voalte is the only company to offer a comprehensive Mobile Communication Strategy that enables care teams inside and outside the hospital to access and exchange information securely. Founded in 2008, Voalte is a privately held company based in Sarasota, Florida. Voalte solutions are now available to more than 132,000 caregivers throughout the United States. For more information, visit voalte.com or follow @Voalte on Twitter.