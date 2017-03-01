Syncbak Sets New Benchmark for Live Broadcast Stream Transcoding

“SimpleSync gets all our signals to the cloud in one simple step. Gray is 100% ready to provide our signals to any network app, OVD or vMVPD. SimpleSync even took over streaming to our websites and apps bringing significant cost savings to us group-wide.”

Syncbak announced today that its streaming platform, SimpleSync, now powers a record-setting 2.5 million hours of live television programming annually. Syncbak customers include CBS Interactive, CBS Sports, Gray Television, TEGNA, Sinclair Broadast Group, Nexstar Media Group and Raycom Media.

SimpleSync’s install once, deliver-to-many architecture enables networks, station groups and local stations to power every OTT opportunity with one turnkey solution. The seamless end-to-end approach simplifies workflow and replaces the complexity and high costs of working with multiple vendors.

Jack Perry, Founder and CEO, Syncbak said: “The real trick was to develop a platform that could scale from Glendive, MT to New York, NY. We did that. So now, as OVDs and vMVPDs set their sights on live local, Syncbak has hundreds of stations ready to go OTT in an instant. The rest we can fire up in a matter of days.”

Strategic investors in Syncbak include the National Association of Broadcasters, the Consumer Technology Association, CBS, Gray Television, Morgan Murphy Media and Northwest Television. Syncbak aims to provide the industry standard for distributing over-the-air broadcasts over-the-top of the Internet.

Jason Effinger, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Gray Television said: “SimpleSync gets all our signals to the cloud in one simple step. Gray is 100% ready to provide our signals to any network app, OVD or vMVPD. SimpleSync even took over streaming to our websites and apps bringing significant cost savings to us group-wide.”

About Syncbak

Syncbak powers the industry’s most successful OTT solutions, including live on CBS All Access. Broadcasters use Syncbak’s end-to-end platform for live stream transcoding, cloud-based rights resolution, cloud-based DVR, device filtering, geo-location services, content management, stream monitoring, video clipping and dynamic ad insertion. Syncbak’s technology reaches over 90 percent of total US households and is currently ingesting more than 400 television stations across 161 markets, representing 51 broadcast groups and all major networks, including CBS, ABC, FOX, NBC and the CW.