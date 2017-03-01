Ron Eliot Dichter, the CEO and Founder of Blue Dog Business Services, will speak at the University of Utah on March 7, 2017. Addressing business students and the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, he plans to share his personal insights on the unique challenges that face graduating students who are entrepreneurial and plan to start a business.

Starting a business from scratch is exciting, but it can be a pathway fraught with challenges and potential pitfalls, says Dichter. He uses the analogy of the “Quarter Machine” game at the local arcade.

Each quarter dropped into the machine adds to the pile, pushing all the others closer to the edge. The desired result is to cause a portion of the quarters to fall down the slot, winning the jackpot. However, few people ever begin a new enterprise with a clear understanding of how much effort it takes, and how many “quarters” they will need to insert.

At times, many of these efforts do not seem to produce quantifiable results, causing would-be entrepreneurs to lose hope or feel like there is no progress. Dichter’s goal is to inspire brave self-starters to persevere and work hard to achieve their business goals.

“Being a Utah grad, I look forward to sharing my real life wisdom with the next generation of entrepreneurs.” – Ron Eliot Dichter

Founded in 2010, Blue Dog Business Services offers merchant services, featuring honest credit card processing at a fair price with no hidden fees or confusing markups. Blue Dog wants to be the “best friend” to your business. The company has enjoyed 32 weeks straight as a top-5 firm in the payment processing industry.