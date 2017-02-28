Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel Expansion Complete

Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel We are excited to open this expansion so we can accommodate more patients and provide additional procedures and services through new physicians and new technology.

Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel recently completed a massive expansion, which included 111,993 square feet of new construction and 10,834 square feet of renovated space. The expansion adds 62 new private patient rooms, four operating rooms, 17 emergency rooms and a second Heart Catheterization Lab. The expansion has been opening in phases since October of 2016. The emergency rooms opened in February.

“We are excited to open this expansion so we can accommodate more patients and provide additional procedures and services through new physicians and new technology,” said Denyse Bales-Chubb, president and CEO of Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel.

The hospital opened on October 1, 2012 with 83 all-private bed inpatient rooms, 18 emergency rooms, a heart catheterization lab, five operating rooms, outpatient imaging and other ancillary services. Adventist Health System, parent company of Florida Hospital, invested $161 million to build the hospital and adjacent Wellness Plaza which houses the Health & Wellness Center, Center for Women’s Health, Outpatient Rehabilitation and physician offices.

Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel is inviting the community to see the new expansion with a special behind-the-scenes virtual tour of the hospital at http://www.FHInspiredByYou.com.

About Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel

From state- of- the- art equipment to the most intricate building details, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel was designed from the ground up to maximize healing, patient care and wellness. The hospital currently has 100 all-private patient rooms and is in the midst of a major expansion which will bring this up to 145 patient rooms in early 2017. Built from the ground-up, this full-service community hospital features expert staff, specialty design and state-of-the art technology built for better patient care. Since opening in October of 2012, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel has been recognized as a leader in patient satisfaction, quality and safety. The hospital offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient health services, including surgery, imaging and rehabilitation services and emergency services for adults and children. The hospital features a 50,000 sq. ft. community Health & Wellness Center and a wide range of community offerings such as health and wellness presentations, screenings and events. The current expansion, which began in August 2015, involves 111, 993 square feet of new construction and 10,834 square feet of renovation. In the expansion, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel will add additional emergency rooms, inpatient rooms, surgical suites and related surgical services, Heart Catheterization Lab, and recovery/observation rooms as well as shelled space for future growth. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading, not-for-profit health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, please visit http://www.FHWesleyChapel.org.