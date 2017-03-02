“We are proud to provide Freeus access to our nationwide wireless network for Belle+ and Belle,” said Joe Mosele, vice president of Business Development, AT&T Internet of Things.

Freeus, LLC, one of the fastest growing mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) businesses in the United States, today announced that it will showcase two upcoming 3G emergency alert pendants in booth 33091 at ISC West 2017.

Freeus will debut the next generation of BelleⓇ with WiFi location technologies, and the new Belle+TM, which includes fall detection and features GPS and WiFi location technologies. These two new devices enable Freeus dealers to offer their customers increased independence and peace of mind.

“We are excited to exhibit at ISC West and offer attendees a look at our new 3G emergency alert pendants, Belle with WiFi and Belle+,” said Craig Pyle, Freeus VP of Product. “We listened to our dealers and their customers and are proud to meet their needs with these robust, low-maintenance mPERS products.”

New Belle+ with Fall Detection, GPS and WiFi:



If the Belle+ unit detects that a user has fallen, it automatically connects the user with emergency care specialists, anywhere in the US using the AT&T network.

Specialists can use GPS, WiFi and cellular triangulation technologies to locate the user, and can speak through the unit and view user-provided information.

Specialists can dispatch emergency personnel or loved ones to help, depending on what is needed.

Caregivers can locate their loved ones’ Belle+ device online, with a free mobile app or with a text message.

Belle+ features a rechargeable battery that can last up to 5 days per charge, and it comes with a simple charging cradle.

Users and caregivers can receive low battery and power off alerts.

Updated Belle mPERS with WiFi:

WiFi enables care specialists to locate users in an emergency.

Cellular triangulation enables specialists to quickly know if the user is at home, facilitating faster dispatch.

Care specialists can send emergency personnel or loved ones to assist the user, and users and caregivers can receive low battery and power off alerts.

Belle connects users to help via two-way voice both at home and away using the AT&T network.

Belle offers an extensive battery life of up to 30 days per charge.

“We are proud to provide Freeus access to our nationwide wireless network for Belle+ and Belle,” said Joe Mosele, vice president of Business Development, AT&T Internet of Things. “Freeus continues to show that they are a leader in offering fast, reliable IoT solutions that help give confidence and peace of mind to mPERS users and their caregivers.”

Visit Freeus in booth 33091 at ISC West 2017 to learn more about Freeus mPERS products and request a demo unit. Save time by scheduling an appointment to meet with Freeus at ISC West at http://www.freeus.com/iscwest.

About Freeus:

Freeus, LLC is a wholesale provider of innovative two-way voice mobile personal emergency response systems (mPERS) that work at home and away from home to provide fast access to trained and certified emergency care specialists and offer peace of mind to seniors and their caregivers. Freeus mobile PERS devices are distributed through authorized dealers nationwide. Learn more at http://www.freeus.com or contact sales(at)freeus.com.

Media Contact: Amanda Goldfarb | marketing(at)freeus.com | http://www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026

Sales Contact: Brock Winzeler | sales(at)freeus.com | http://www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026