Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Françoise Gilbert will speak at Silicon Valley Forum’s “AI and Enterprise: The Future of Smart Software” event in Palo Alto on Feb. 28. She will participate on the panel, “Behind the Wheel – Fueling the Auto Industry” from 5:20-6:00 p.m.

The panel will address the role of artificial intelligence in the development of intelligent transportation systems to meet the demand to keep crowded cities moving. Gilbert will focus on the benefits and challenges of automated or connected vehicles, and the significant privacy and cybersecurity hurdles and obstacles raised by the collection, use, and possible misuse of critical data in a live environment.

Gilbert, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig’s Silicon Valley office, focuses her practice and research on U.S. and global data privacy and security in a wide variety of markets, including, among others, big data, connected devices, sensors, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies. Her clients include public or multi-national entities, big data analytics companies, connected device developers, cloud service providers, publishers, internet stores, insurance companies, financial institutions, manufacturers, service providers, trade associations, nonprofit organizations, software developers and others. Gilbert is the author of the two-volume Global Privacy and Security Law treatise, published by Wolters Kluwer (http://www.globalprivacybook.com), and the co-author of a dozen other law books, including Internet of Things and Data Analytics Handbook, published by Wiley. She has received law degrees both in the United States and in France and holds CIPP/US, CIPP/EU and CIPM certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

