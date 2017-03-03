BrightStar Care of Central Western Riverside County – Menifee, CA

Receives 2017 Best of Home Care® – Leader in Excellence Award;

Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice

BrightStar Care of Central Western Riverside County announced today that it has received the 2017 Leader in Excellence Award, with both designations as The Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice from Home Care Pulse. These awards are granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on client and caregiver satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse. BrightStar Care is now ranked as top 5% among a small handful of home care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide an exceptional working experience to employees and the highest quality care to clients. Only 73 Home Care Agencies Nationally of the thousands that participate, qualified for the prestigious Leader in Excellence Award, recognizing the very best of the best in the industry – only 6 Agencies in the entire State of California earned the award!

“We want to congratulate BrightStar Care of Central Western Riverside County – Menifee, CA on receiving both the Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award and the Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award,” says Aaron Marcum, CEO and founder of Home Care Pulse. “Since these awards are based on real, unfiltered feedback from clients and caregivers, BrightStar Care of Central Western Riverside County – Menifee, CA has proven their dedication to providing a great work environment and solid training to employees, while maintaining their focus on client satisfaction. We are pleased to recognize their dedication to quality professionalism and expertise in home care.”

Best of Home Care providers have contracted with Home Care Pulse to gather feedback from their clients and caregivers via live phone interviews each month. Because Home Care Pulse is an independent company, it is able to collect honest and unbiased feedback. BrightStar Care of Central Western Riverside County – Menifee, CA has earned the 2017 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice awards in the following satisfaction categories measured by Home Care Pulse:

Providing the Highest Quality Care in the Home Care Industry and Excellence in Quality Satisfaction

As rated by Clients - Outstanding Performance in; Caregiver Work Ethic, Ability of Caregivers, Compassion of Caregivers, Professionalism of Caregivers, Confidence in Office Staff, Communication from Provider, Client/Caregiver Compatibility, Service as Expected, Recommend Provider, Daily Life

As rated by Employees – Outstanding Performance in; Clear Expectations, Client/Caregiver Capability, Overall Job Satisfaction, Recommend Employment, Recommend Company’s Services

“Wow, what an honor to receive this prestigious award. It belongs to each of our caregiver and office team members. It demonstrates their dedication to providing - A Higher Standard of Home Care - they are truly Bright STARS!” says Todd Clement, President – BrightStar Care.

“Our goal at Home Care Pulse is to empower home care businesses to deliver the best home care possible,” says Aaron Marcum, CEO and founder of Home Care Pulse. “We are happy to recognize BrightStar Care of Central Western Riverside County – Menifee, CA as a Best of Home Care award-winning provider and celebrate their accomplishments in building a team of happy, qualified caregivers who provide outstanding care for their clients.”

To find out more about BrightStar Care’s commitment to excellence, please visit http://www.brightstarcare.com/central-western-riverside-co/ or call 951-679-6986

About BrightStar Care of Central Western Riverside County – Menifee, CA

The Company provides the highest quality medical staffing, skilled nursing, and non-medical in-home care for seniors in Western Riverside County. Accredited by The Joint Commission, its licensed home care / home health care agency proudly serves Menifee, Sun City, Hemet, San Jacinto, Perris, Homeland, Romoland, Nuevo, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Moreno Valley, Winchester, Wildomar, Murrieta and Temecula, CA.

The office is located at 29737 New Hub Dr., Suite 101, Menifee, CA 92586

About Home Care Pulse

Home Care Pulse is the industry's leading firm in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse gathers unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers and detailed feedback to ensure the best in-home care possible can be provided. Powerful online reports allow businesses to identify needs and take action to reduce increase satisfaction, reduce caregiver turnover, and address client needs. For more information, please call Home Care Pulse at (877) 307-8573 or visit homecarepulse.com