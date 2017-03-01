min is pleased to announce the launch of the Media People Awards, recognizing standout individuals and teams from top media companies. Honorees of this esteemed program will be spotlighted onstage at min’s Magazine Media Awards Breakfast on June 20, 2017 in New York City. Winners will also be profiled on minonline.com.

More Information

“We at min understand that at the heart of any successful media company is its people—their ideas, energy and accomplishments,” said min’s vice president of content, Tony Silber. “With the launch of min’s Media People Awards, we hope to celebrate true standouts in our industry—the people and teams behind the successful campaigns, the great magazine articles, the brilliant social media engagement. The professionals who make it all happen.”

Honors will be awarded in the following categories:



Ad Ops Standout

Ad Operations Team

Audience Engagement Standout

Audience Engagement Team

Consumer Marketing Standout

Consumer Marketing Team

Creative Director

Data Strategy Standout

Data Team

Design Team

Designer

Editor

Editorial Team

Event Director

Event Team

Human Resources Standout

Human Resources Team

Marketer

Marketing Services Team

Marketing Team

Photo Editor

Public Relations Standout

Public Relations Team

Publisher

Sales Standout

Sales Team

Social Media Standout

Special Projects Team

IlluMINator

Unsung Hero

For a complete list of award categories and more information, visit http://www.minonline.com/media-people-awards-2017/.

For questions about min’s Media People Awards and min’s Magazine Media Awards Breakfast, contact Zoe Silverman at zsilverman(at)accessintel(dot)com or 301-354-1662. For sponsorship information, contact Tania Babiuk at tbabiuk(at)accessintel(dot)com or 203-899-8498.

About min:

min is the industry's trusted source on the consumer and b2b magazine business, reaching thousands of media executives through print, online and in-person events. For more than 60 years, min has been serving the magazine and media community with unparalleled coverage of this ever-changing industry. For more information, visit min at minonline.com.