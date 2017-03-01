"...As we see corporate growth in North Texas, programs like Year Up are necessary to helping harness the local talent in this region," said Dallas Mayor, Mike Rawlings

Continuing to scale its proven and innovative approach to workforce development, Year Up announced today that it will celebrate the launch of its new site in Dallas/Fort Worth on March 6, 2017 in partnership with El Centro Community College. Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings is scheduled to speak at the celebration, which will recognize the philanthropic, corporate, education and community partners who were integral to the launch of the site. The event will take place at 801 Main Street in Dallas from 5 pm to 7:30 pm.

“I am absolutely convinced that as we invest in the education and job skills training of our young adults, ages 18 – 24, we are making an investment in Dallas and our future workforce. As we see corporate growth in North Texas, programs like Year Up are necessary to helping harness the local talent in this region. Within four months of graduating from the program, 85 percent of Year Up’s alumni are enrolled full-time in college or have full-time jobs averaging $36,000 a year. These are exceptional outcomes,” said Dallas Mayor, Mike Rawlings.

To date, generous donors have contributed over $4 million to bring the Year Up’s nationally proven workforce development model to North Texas. Lead donors to Year Up Dallas/Fort Worth launch campaign include the W.W. Caruth, Jr. Foundation ($1.5M), the AT&T ($1M) and Lyn and John Muse ($1M). Additional founding supporters include Boone Family Foundation, Melissa and Trevor Fetter, Cinda and Tom Hicks, Ann and Lee Hobson, JPMorgan Chase Foundation, Lee Bass, and the Liberty Mutual Foundation. Founding Year Up D/FW corporate partners include AT&T, Bank of America, Liberty Mutual, New York Life, and JP Morgan Chase.

“AT&T is proud to be a lead supporter of Year Up through AT&T Aspire,” said Mike Peterson, Vice President of External Affairs at AT&T. “It is critical that we invest in young people to develop a diverse talent pipeline with the skills to succeed in today’s workforce. It’s inspiring to see the transformation students go through after completing the program. The confidence and skills they gain is a true testament to the life-changing work Year Up is doing in our communities.”

Dr. Joe May, Chancellor of Dallas County Community College District, will also speak at the event, as will Year Up Founder and CEO Gerald Chertavian and Year Up Dallas/Fort Worth Founding Executive Director Scott Snyder.

“Dallas County Community Colleges are committed to meeting the needs of students and the local business community,” said Dr. May. “By partnering with Year Up, El Centro College will continue to expand opportunities for low-income young adults to gain middle-skills jobs while pursuing their degrees.”

Year Up Dallas/Fort Worth offers an intensive, one-year program for students, ages 18-24, combining professional coaching, hands-on skill development, and internships at top companies like Bank of America, Liberty Mutual, JPMorgan Chase, and New York Life. As students work toward completing a degree at El Centro College, Year Up Dallas/Fort Worth provides them with professional development and work experience, preparing graduates to launch a meaningful career.

“Nearly 16 percent of young adults in Dallas are currently out of work and out of school,” said Scott Snyder, Year Up Dallas/Fort Worth Executive Director. “Meanwhile, an analysis by JPMorgan Chase projected 42,000 middle-skill job openings this year in the Dallas area. Year Up provides young adults with the technical and professional skills they need to thrive in these roles, while helping local businesses get the talent they need. With the high employer demand for skilled talent, we have created a plan and cadence to serve 1,000 young adults in Dallas/Ft. Worth area.”

Year Up Dallas/Fort Worth launched in Fall 2016 on the campus of El Centro College. The program has since served 78 young adults, and will expand to serve more than 200 students in 2018. Nationwide, 85 percent of Year Up graduates are employed or attending college fulltime within four months of completing the program, with average starting salaries of $36,000/year. Learn more about Year Up Dallas/Fort Worth by following us on Facebook.

About Year Up Inc.

Year Up's mission is to close the Opportunity Divide by providing urban young adults with the skills, experience, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through professional careers and higher education. Year Up achieves this mission through a high support, high expectation model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, internships and college-level coursework. Its holistic approach focuses on students' professional and personal development to place these young adults on a viable path to economic self-sufficiency. Year Up currently serves more than 3,600 students annually across 24 campuses in Arizona, Baltimore, Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Greater Atlanta, Greater Boston, Greater Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, National Capital Region, New York City, Providence, Puget Sound, South Florida and Wilmington. To learn more, visit http://www.yearup.org, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter: @YearUp