QuisLex We look forward to showcasing QuisLex’s transformational solutions for corporate legal departments and law firms [at SIFMA].

QuisLex, a leading legal services provider, announced today that it will be a Presidential Sponsor of the 2017 SIFMA Compliance and Legal Society Annual Seminar. The SIFMA Compliance & Legal Society Annual Seminar is the premier event for compliance and legal professionals working in the financial services industry. This essential forum provides an opportunity for industry leaders and regulators to come together to educate each other, share ideas and concerns, and address developments and emerging trends impacting the compliance and legal community. Joe Polizzotto, Senior Vice President at QuisLex and former Deutsche Bank General Counsel - Americas says, “SIFMA has been at the forefront of providing thought leadership on legal and regulatory issues affecting the financial services industry. I look forward to showcasing QuisLex’s transformational solutions for corporate legal departments and law firms.” The keynote speakers at the conference this year include Preet Bharara, United States Attorney, Southern District of New York, U.S. Department of Justice; Robert. W. Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer, FINRA and Jan Lynn Owen, Commissioner, California Department of Business Oversight.

The event will be held at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina from March 19th to the 22nd, 2017. The QuisLex team will be available for meetings at Booth #44 in the Pacific Ballroom. Please visit http://www.sifma.org/cl2017/ to learn more.

About QuisLex:

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management, and legal operations consulting. We employ operational excellence, Six Sigma based quality processes and ISO certified data security to support large-scale, complex legal projects for companies and law firms. Our more than 1,000 full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, statisticians and linguists, work closely with our clients to help reduce cost, mitigate risk and enhance efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry, and is proud to be recognized by Chambers & Partners as a Band 1 Legal Process Outsourcing Provider, New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider, and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions.