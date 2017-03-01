Cycle Trader Dealer Center tool selected for spot on honorary product list Dealerships can more easily identify trends, adjust their product and marketing mix, and maximize the ROI of their digital advertising program.

Cycle Trader, a division of Dominion Enterprises, was recently honored as part of Powersports Business magazine’s Nifty 50 list for its newly released tool -- Dealer Center. The list honors products and services that Powersports Business believes will boost dealerships’ success in the upcoming year. Dealer Center was included for giving dealers a more complete picture of how shoppers search, research and connect with a dealership.

The first release of the Dealer Center highlighted various ways consumers connect with dealerships, including emails, phone calls, clicks to dealers’ websites, live chat sessions, and mapping to a dealership. By looking at these connections in a more holistic manner, the tool has begun to change the industry’s conversation about how consumers shop and interact with dealers in today’s increasingly digital marketplace.

In this second iteration of its Dealer Center, Cycle Trader focused on more in-depth reporting and a streamlined inventory management system for dealers. Since Dealer Center automatically layers a dealer’s inventory and listing traffic, dealerships can more easily identify trends, adjust their product and marketing mix, and maximize the ROI of their digital advertising program.

“The goal in developing Dealer Center was to give dealers a real-time picture of their inventory’s performance on our site, allowing them to adjust their digital advertising strategy based on the needs of the online buyer,” said Paige Bouma, vice president of Cycle Trader. “This will ultimately make their businesses even more successful, and we are thrilled to be recognized by Powersports Business for this incredible tool.”

To read more about the change in consumer buying habits and get innovative tips to optimize inventory listings for the online buyer, download a free white paper courtesy of Cycle Trader here.

To view the full Powersports Business Nifty 50 list, click here.

For more information on the new Dealer Center, call 757-351-7680.