Placement of the final beam atop Legacy at Brier Creek office building "We are thrilled with the speed and quality of construction on Legacy at Brier Creek... " Ryan Blair, vice president Heritage Properties

The Legacy at Brier Creek office building celebrated a significant construction milestone: placement of the final steel beam atop the 121,000-square-foot office building. Gilbane Building Company marked the completion of the steel framework with the traditional ceremony of raising the final beam. The beam, which was signed by those in attendance, featured both an evergreen tree and an American flag. The project team along with the developer Heritage Properties, broker Colliers International, Fluhrer Reed, JDavis Architects, Lighthouse Engineering and McAdams were on hand along with members of the local industry trades.

“We are thrilled with the speed and quality of construction on Legacy at Brier Creek, and happy to see the project continue to move forward to be on schedule for delivery,” said Ryan Blair vice president Heritage Properties. “Once complete, the project will offer corporations modern, efficient office space within walkable distance to an abundance of restaurants, shops, and major thoroughfares.”

Located in a thriving area between Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina, the new cutting-edge Class A office building will have four floors with floor-to-ceiling glass curtain wall panes allowing for abundant natural light. Other features include tenant lounge, fitness center, outdoor terrace and 518 parking spaces.

Anticipated to open summer of 2017, the project is designed to achieve LEED® certification.

