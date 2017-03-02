Softway Wins Progress Sitefinity Website of the Year Award for Goodman

“Congratulations to Goodman and Softway on this terrific achievement,” said Kimberly King, Vice President, Global Partners and Channels, Progress.

Softway announces it has been named a 2016 Progress® Sitefinity™ Website of the Year winner in the manufacturing category for its work on the Goodman Manufacturing website. The website was honored for creativity, design, user experience, functionality and overall presentation.

The winning website, GoodmanMFG.com, represents one of many websites built by Softway on Goodman’s behalf. The ongoing effort to build on the Sitefinity platform is part of a larger consolidation strategy that allows Goodman’s marketing teams to manage all websites through one integrated system. This strategy, married with Softway’s extensive design capabilities, has resulted in a website that’s as easy-to-use as it is eye-catching.

“At Softway, we know success doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” said Mohammad Anwar, Softway’s President. “We depend on great clients like Goodman and trusted vendors like Sitefinity to help us accomplish our goals. These strong partnerships made this win possible. We couldn’t be prouder.”

The partnership between Softway and Goodman dates back to 2012. When Goodman Manufacturing became part of Daikin Industries, Ltd., the newly merged company needed a fresh web presence to showcase Goodman “revolutionizing the industry.” Softway was there to help. The other partner vital to this win, Progress Sitefinity, began working with Softway in 2014. Today, Sitefinity is the enterprise website content management system (CMS) of choice for Softway and their diverse portfolio of clients.

“Congratulations to Goodman and Softway on this terrific achievement,” said Kimberly King, Vice President, Global Partners and Channels, Progress. “Without exception, all of the winning companies have proven their dedication to creating a sophisticated and engaging web presence with the help of Progress Sitefinity CMS.”

About Softway

Softway is an independent digital agency that creates transformative experiences for brands.

Since 2003, our teams in Houston and Bengaluru have worked together to provide creative, strategy, research and custom software capabilities to meet our clients’ toughest challenges. Every day, we put our collective strength to work to create solutions that aren’t just beautiful—they’re beautifully effective. It’s just what you’d expect from the agency for what’s possible. Learn more at softway.com.