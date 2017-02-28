Franklin County's 2017 Do Dine Stay Getaways are great to 'pursue your happiness in Pennsylvania.'

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) is joining the Pennsylvania Horticulture Association and VisitPA to showcase Pennsylvania to 250,000 visitors at the 2017 Philadelphia Flower Show, “Holland: Flowering the World,” on March 11-19. FCVB will be introducing the 2017 Do Dine Stay Getaways to visitors at Pennsylvania’s Happiness is Blooming booth. In addition to Franklin County, Brandywine Valley and Pocono Mountains plus Bucks, Lackawanna, and Luzerne Counties will be on hand with VisitPA to share with visitors to the 2017 Philadelphia Flower Show the best must-see, must-do of Pennsylvania.

The 2017 Do Dine Stay Getaways packages center around a stay at one of Franklin County’s fourteen bed and breakfasts. Nine packages are offered from March to December, which means nine chances to win a getaway. Each getaway offers destination and specialty dining spots in Franklin County communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro, tickets to festivals and events, plus local wines and artisan chocolates. Franklin County Visitors Bureau's 2017 Do Dine Stay Getaways are a great chance to “pursue your happiness in Pennsylvania.”

The March Do Dine Stay Getaway highlights Waynesboro’s Burgundy Lane Bed & Breakfast and Destination ARTS! in downtown plus offers tickets to the Waynesboro Theatre, dinner at Sapporo Japanese Restaurant, and the delicious chocolate of Zoe’s Chocolate Co. Enter the March Do Dine Stay Getaway here. Check out upcoming giveaway packages here or call the Franklin County Visitors Bureau to enter your names.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore Franklin County, PA and enjoy the trails of history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County, PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive to Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Discover more. Plan a visit soon at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or by contacting 866.646.8060.