As part of their ongoing review of the University’s credit profile and in connection with Stevens’ upcoming bond issue, two major rating agencies have both upgraded their credit assessments of Stevens, reaffirming the considerable progress at Stevens, exceptional performance, and financial strength.

Standard & Poor’s raised its bond rating of Stevens from “BBB+” with a positive outlook to “A-” with a stable outlook. Moody’s Investor Service affirmed the current “Baa2” rating but upgraded its outlook from stable to positive.

“These ratings and related outlooks confirm the University’s creditworthiness and strong capacity to meet its financial commitments,” said Stevens President Nariman Farvardin. “This is excellent news for the University and validates the outstanding progress that Stevens has made over the past several years to improve and strengthen its financial profile and further enhance its academic quality.”

Both Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s cited a number of positive credit characteristics for Stevens, including:



Healthy student demand evidenced by ongoing increases in freshmen applications, improvements in selectivity and academic success, and commensurate growth in net tuition revenue

High quality niche programs in STEM at both the undergraduate and graduate level

Consistently strong operating margins, indicative of sound financial management practices

Ability to attract students from outside of both the region and the country

Seasoned and experienced senior management team

While the University’s cash and liquidity profile has significantly improved in recent years, both agencies cited the importance of Stevens continuing to make progress in this area, which the institution is committed to doing as part of its enhanced fiscal discipline and expense management. Although both agencies noted the planned increase in the University’s debt balance to address the construction of new campus facilities, they acknowledged this capital investment further demonstrates Stevens’ commitment to its faculty, staff and students.

The reports provided by both Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s are available on the Stevens website.

