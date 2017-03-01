Kimberly Bryant, Founder of Black Girls CODE to speak at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

On Saturday, March 18, 2017, Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation will host innovator and founder of Black Girls CODE Kimberly Bryant to share her personal story, as part of its Innovator Speakers Series at 1 pm inside the museum plaza. Recognized by the White House as a Champion of Change and a recipient of the American Ingenuity Award in Social Progress, Kimberly Bryant works to introduce young women of color to technology and computer science with a concentration on entrepreneurial concepts.

Since 2011 Bryant has helped Black Girls CODE grow from a local organization serving only the Bay Area, to an international organization with seven chapters across the U.S. and in Johannesburg, South Africa. Black Girls CODE has currently reached over 3000 students and continues to grow and thrive. Prior to founding Black Girls CODE, she spent more than 25 years in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries as an Engineering Manager in a series of technical leadership roles for various Fortune 100 companies including Genentech, Merck and Pfizer.

Detroit Drones Inc. will also be on-hand that day as part of Henry Ford Museum’s Make Something Saturdays program. Guests will get to experience drone racing on a simulator, dissect a drone to see how it works and get inspired by local entrepreneur Harry Anderson, founder of Detroit Drones Inc., as he demos a tethered drone and shares how his passion for STEM lead him into a successful drone-based business. Make Something Saturdays take place between 10 am – 3 pm and is targeted for youth ages 8-12.

Admission to Kimberly Bryant’s talk is free for members. Non-member ticket prices include admission to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors 62 and up and $16.25 for youth 3-11. Children two and under are free. For more information, call (313) 982-6001 or visit http://www.thehenryford.org.

About The Henry Ford

The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan is an internationally-recognized history destination that explores the American experience of innovation, resourcefulness and ingenuity that helped shape America. A national historic landmark with an unparalleled Archive of American Innovation, The Henry Ford is a force for sparking curiosity and inspiring tomorrow’s innovators. Nearly 1.8 million visitors annually experience its five attractions: Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and The Henry Ford Giant Screen Experience. A continually expanding array of content available online provides anytime, anywhere access. The Henry Ford is also home to Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school which educates over 500 students a year on the institution’s campus. In 2014, The Henry Ford premiered its first-ever national television series, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, showcasing present-day change-makers and The Henry Ford’s artifacts and unique visitor experiences. Hosted by news correspondent and humorist, Mo Rocca, this Emmy®-winning weekly half-hour show airs Saturday mornings on CBS. For more information, please visit our website thehenryford.org.

