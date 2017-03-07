Construction Set to Begin on HarborChase of Wilmington

We’re excited to bring our distinctive brand of senior living to Wilmington

Construction is set to begin at HarborChase of Wilmington, a new local assisted living and memory care community. Scheduled to officially open its doors in June of 2018, the luxury retirement community will serve the needs of seniors and families in and around the Wilmington area with 64 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments. HarborChase of Wilmington will be managed by Harbor Retirement Associates (HRA), a regional senior living development and management company based in Vero Beach, Florida.

“We’re excited to bring our distinctive brand of senior living to Wilmington,” said Tim Smick, CEO of Harbor Retirement Associates. “This community will be an excellent addition to our ever-growing roster of diverse, luxurious and innovative retirement communities. HarborChase of Wilmington will provide meaningful jobs for local residents, and we look forward to serving the families and older adults of the Wilmington area for decades to come.”

HRA is committed to anticipating the needs of a new generation of seniors, with innovation being a recurring theme in all community designs. HarborChase of Wilmington will feature the exclusive Chef’s Fare Dining Program with chef-prepared seasonal cuisine and customized dining experiences in multiple venues. Residents will also enjoy HRA’s signature Life Enrichment Program, designed to provide social, devotional, fitness and recreational opportunities that have a positive impact on residents.

“We believe that seniors and families in Wilmington are looking for a modern and innovative interpretation of assisted living and memory care,” said Charlie Jennings, Chief Development Officer of Harbor Retirement Associates. “HarborChase will offer a lifestyle and amenities that are above and beyond current standards, and we’re excited to share them with the Wilmington area. Our residents are going to joyfully discover a new home where they want to live, rather than somewhere they have to go.”

HarborChase’s courtyard amenities include a putting green, fire pit, water features, shaded seating, planters, a bocce court and walking paths with benches and Life Trail fitness stations. Assisted living interior amenities include a bar/lounge, club room, salon, club room, activity spaces, classrooms, an exhibition kitchen, a bistro with outdoor seating, and formal, casual and private dining options. The memory care area has a large activity area with a fireplace as well as a dining room featuring a country kitchen.

Located at 2004 Shipley Road in Wilmington, HarborChase of Wilmington is minutes away from area attractions, shopping and restaurants. The community will feature full-service dining, a beauty salon, 24-hour staff, library, wellness center, cocktail lounges, rooftop terrace, scheduled transportation daily, housekeeping service, concierge services and multiple recreational rooms and programs. For more information on HarborChase of Wilmington, visit http://www.hraseniorliving.com.