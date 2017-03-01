The eight leading pediatric healthcare institutions hosting the annual Impact Pediatric Health pitch competition today announced the ten startup company finalists who will compete March 13. The pediatric tech startups will be competing for one of two $15,000 prizes, and all will benefit from invaluable feedback from a host of industry experts serving as judges at the event, as well as the sponsoring children’s hospitals. Any Interactive or Platinum SXSW badge holder many attend the Monday, March 13 event in the Startup Village at the Hilton Downtown Austin. For more, see http://impactpediatrichealth.com/

The ten finalists represent the best in digital health and medical device innovation focused on the pediatric market and include:



Astarte Medical Partners, Ewing NJ, NICUtrition provides a universal view of clinical data in real time to assess the state of the preterm infant’s gut health to make more informed decisions. @AstarteVentures

CareDox, New York NY, leading digital platform for schools and parents; coordinating immunizations, medications, and other pediatric health data. @CareDox

Cast21, Champaign IL, creates waterproof exoskeleton casts for healing broken bones. @Cast21Official

emojiHEALTH, Toronto CAN, a messaging bot that activates teens to better manage their health and wellness through meaningful conversations on their mobile device. @emojihealth

EpiBiome Inc., San Francisco CA, precision microbiome engineering company that profiles microbial populations and develops phages to eliminate problematic bacteria. @EpiBiome

Force Impact Technologies, Gilbert AZ, intelligent mouthguard and platform addresses the mass market's need for an ability to identify, document, and monitor head impacts. @FITGUARD1

Keriton LLC, Philadelphia PA, gold standard in breast milk management & analytics for neonatal ICUs to improve process efficiency, patient safety and patient engagement. @KeritonInc

Luminopia, Cambridge MA, a new frontier in visual and neurological care that extracts the full value of virtual reality technology. @luminopia

Metamason, Los Angeles CA, truly personalized respiratory masks via 3D scanning & 3D printing. Its health-focused software platform uses 3D scans of the body to create individually customized 3D-printed products designed for flawless fit. @Metamason3D

Neuroelectrics, Cambridge MA, its Starstim® monitors and stimulates targeted brain areas wirelessly in order to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of epilepsy in the clinic and at home. @Neuroelectrics

The alternate includes:



Certa Dose, Denver CO, focused on savings kids’ lives by eliminating critical medication dosing errors in pediatrics with a simple, more effective dosing solution for medical personnel and parents. @Certa_Dose

Eight leading U.S. Children’s Hospitals – Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Boston Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Seattle Children's Hospital, Stanford Children’s Health and Texas Children's Hospital – came together to create Impact Pediatric Health, a one-of-a-kind pitch competition to help showcase, and support, the best pediatric health care innovations. These children’s hospitals lead the U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” rankings.

SXSW is working with these leading pediatric hospitals on the event which is part of Startup Village, http://www.sxsw.com/interactive/startup-village, at the Hilton Downtown Austin. In its first year, 2015, Mark Cuban emceed and was one of the judges who selected CareAline as the best of 10 finalists. Last year featured Steve Case, co-founder of AOL and Chairman and CEO of Revolution, as co-emcee, along with Dr. Jordan Shlain. The emcees, and other judges, selected Cohero Health as the winner. This year, one of the event emcees is Daniel Kraft, MD, a well-regarded physician scientist who is Chair for Medicine at Singularity University, as well as Founder and Chair, Exponential Medicine.

“In its first two years at the SXSW Health Track, Impact Pediatric Health has earned a reputation for bringing together the leaders of pediatric medical technology innovations of today and those shaping the future,” said Hugh Forrest, SXSW Chief Programming Officer. “In a rare alignment, eight hospitals are collaborating to support, encourage and foster innovation for pediatric solutions. It is great to see the best pediatric health care and research institutions helping next generation companies accelerate their businesses. Initiatives like this will help ensure our youngest patients always get the very best care possible.”

Impact Pediatric Health showcases technologies that will deliver solutions specifically created for young patients. The ten finalist startup CEOs will have three minutes to pitch how their company is solving unique health care needs of children, from babies to teens. The stage presentation on Monday, March 13, 2017 will be followed by questions from the emcees and judges. A winner among the ten finalists will be announced at the end of the event. All participating companies will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with the presenting pediatric hospitals. You must have a SXSW Interactive or Platinum badge to attend this March 13 event.

This event is possible thanks to the eight leading pediatric hospitals, as well as organizations like HopeLab and REDI Cincinnati that helps support growing biohealth companies in Greater Cincinnati.

About Impact Pediatric Health:

Now in its third year, Impact Pediatric Health hosts a one-of-a-kind pitch competition held annually at SXSW dedicated to showcasing and supporting the best pediatric healthcare innovations. Eight of the largest and top-ranked (according to US News and World Report) children’s hospitals in the U.S. came together to create Impact Pediatric Health. These leading hospitals collaborate to help next generation pediatric healthcare companies, especially those focused on digital health and medical devices, accelerate their businesses. For more information see http://impactpediatrichealth.com/

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. The Health Track at SXSW focuses on innovations that build and support the ecosystem of patients, providers, payers, policy makers, designers, entrepreneurs, and investors to improve outcomes in health and healthcare. SXSW 2017 will take place March 10-19, 2017.

