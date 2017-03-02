Imparta Wins Six Stevie® Awards at Sales & Customer Service Show

I’m delighted by our stunning success at this year’s Stevie Awards. Many people at Imparta work very hard to help our clients to achieve their business goals, and I was particularly pleased to accept these awards on their behalf.

Imparta, an international leader in the sales and service training industry, won six 2017 Stevie® Awards for sales and customer service, highlighted by winning gold for both Sales Training Practice of the Year and Sales Consulting Practice of the Year.

Imparta also took home honors in the categories of Sales Training Product of the Year, Sales Training or Coaching Program of the Year, and Innovation in Sales. Imparta excels in the delivery of lasting improvements in sales, marketing and service, implementing innovative, highly practical and researched approaches that go well beyond simple training interventions.

This year’s impressive collection of Stevie® Awards, surpassing last year’s total of four, highlights Imparta’s excellence as a leader in the sales training industry. Imparta’s continuing ambition to delight and deliver brilliantly to its clients doesn’t go unnoticed. Imparta is a Selling Power Top 20 Sales Training Company, a Top 20 Sales Training Company designated by TrainingIndustry.com for the past six years in a row, and is an accredited member of the Learning and Performance Institute.

“I’m delighted by our stunning success at this year’s Stevie Awards. Many people at Imparta work very hard to help our clients to achieve their business goals, and I was particularly pleased to accept these awards on their behalf,” says Linden Ingram, Executive Vice President of Imparta.

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier sales awards. Created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide, the Stevies® have become one of the world's most coveted prizes. This year marks the 11th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service. The Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service are open to all organizations worldwide, and recognize the achievements of sales, customer service, and call center professionals. More than 500 executives from around the world celebrated over 2,300 nominations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, across dozens of categories, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

To find out more about the Stevie® Awards, schedule a free consultation, or learn more about Imparta’s services, please contact Adam Miezio at 512 514 6970, email Adam.Miezio(at)imparta.com, or visit the website Imparta.com.

About Imparta

Imparta improves its clients’ business performance in the areas of sales and service, using highly practical and researched approaches, and an integrated solution that goes well beyond simple training interventions. Imparta’s Capability Building® System combines assessment, training, coaching, application tools and impact measurement, using leading-edge technologies to create sustainable performance improvement.

With offices in Europe, the United States, and Australia, Imparta has the capabilities to deliver worldwide programs in multiple languages with local knowledge and experience. Delivery of the Virtual Sales Academy to a global audience has positioned Imparta as a leading blended learning provider as well as a pioneer in the field of business simulations. Clients include GE, Intel, Cisco, Telefonica O2, Lonza, and the WPP Group.