PR News’ Video Workshop will take place on March 22 at the historic National Press Club in Washington, D.C. and will provide communicators with tips and tools on how to effectively create budget-friendly video content. The hands-on half-day workshop will teach attendees to create quality video that won’t break the budget, utilize live video streaming on Facebook Live and similar platforms, as well as create a social media video campaign from start to finish.

From 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., attendees will hear from video experts representing iHeart Media, National Geographic Partners, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Green Buzz Agency, USA Today and Georgetown University. These trainers will share proven video tips during three sessions:



Cost Effective Video Production for PR Pros

Broadcast Your Brand’s Story With Live Steaming on Facebook Live and Periscope

Successful Social Media Video Campaigns

In addition to the above sessions, attendees will also have the opportunity to network with each other over a tasty spread of fruit, pastries and other energizing snacks. Attendees will leave with insights they can use right away, as well as business contacts. For more information about the workshop or to register online, visit: http://www.prnewsonline.com/go/2017-pr-news-video-workshop.

The PR News Group at Access Intelligence, LLC is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PR News has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting the industry. For more information, visit: http://www.prnewsonline.com.

