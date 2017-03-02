Via Oncology Expands Product Portfolio with Via Triage

Via Pathways have been integral to UPMC CancerCenter’s patient care for over a decade, and their expansion into broader medical home tools … will help us deliver patient-centric care in the most appropriate care setting —Stanley Marks, M.D.

Via Oncology (VIA), the leading provider of oncology pathways built for and by physicians, announced today the launch of its newest product, Via Triage. For cancer centers across the country who are making the transition from volume to value, Via Triage provides an easy-to-use, comprehensive tool for triaging and tracking patient symptoms through resolution and directing the patient to the most appropriate site of care.

VIA developed the Via Triage platform after extensive testing of a prototype earlier this year in three cancer clinics near their headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA. This testing phase enabled VIA to create a streamlined process that fits a variety of nurse triage workflows.

Via Triage leverages the existing Via Portal, providing nursing-centric content and follow-up queues that can be used in real time when intercepting patient calls. With an eye toward interoperability, Via Triage employs standardized medical integration technology to and from the oncology EMR to provide full documentation of the patient encounter back into the EMR’s phone note.

Included in the nursing-content, as developed by oncologists, pharmacists, palliative care specialists, and oncology-certified nurses, are prevention, triage and treatment algorithms for the most commonly occurring patient symptoms. This includes constipation, diarrhea, fatigue, fever, mucositis, nausea and vomiting, pain and weight loss.

“Via Pathways have been integral to UPMC CancerCenter’s patient care for over a decade, and their expansion into broader medical home tools such as symptom management and nurse triage will help us deliver patient-centric care in the most appropriate care setting,” said Stanley Marks, M.D., Chairman of UPMC CancerCenter.

VIA’s product offering includes clinical pathways for medical, radiation and surgical oncology treatments, work-up, precision testing, surveillance and advance care planning. In support of clinical trial accrual, the Via Portal is capable of prioritizing site-specific research options ahead of standard-of-care treatment recommendations within the decision support algorithms.

“We’re excited to be able to support our network of practices through not only evidence-based treatment pathways but also the full range of oncology care,” said Kathy Lokay, CEO of Via Oncology.

Via Triage is now available as an add-on module to the Via Pathways platform but can also be purchased as a stand-alone solution.

To learn more about Via Oncology’s full suite of value-based solutions, visit http://www.viaoncology.com or email sales(at)viaoncology(dot)com. Via Oncology is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPMC.