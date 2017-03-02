Logo

HyperGrid builds on collaboration with Docker

March 2, 2017 HyperGrid, the Enterprise Cloud-as-a-Service leader, today announced that its HyperCloud Block Storage Volume Plugin has been “Docker Certified” and is available in the Docker Store. This plugin enables an automated storage service for containerized applications. The Docker Certification Program is a framework for partners to integrate and certify their technology to the Docker Enterprise Edition commercial platform. With HyperCloud, deploying stateful applications on containers can be done in a single click while adhering to IT-defined entitlements, approvals, quotas, and quality of service (QoS) policies.

The complexity of a piece-part approach and the absence of a utility consumption model in most private cloud initiatives has prevented many organizations from delivering mission-critical applications to their customers quickly. Many IT organizations find themselves stuck with manual processes that result in long waits experienced by end users, rising operational expenses, inconsistent infrastructure, and overall dissatisfaction by business users.

HyperCloud Block Storage Service meets the diverse needs of enterprises by providing reliable block storage to run mission-critical applications such as Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Exchange and Microsoft SharePoint. Leveraging storage volumes that provide consistent and low-latency performance, HyperCloud delivers database as a service for Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, Mongo, and many others. The database services in HyperCloud deliver scalable and highly available databases supporting multi-host clustering, backup, replication, and automatic database recovery.

Advanced infrastructure and application modelling for both virtualized and container-based application workloads allow customers to provision databases using:



IT-blessed scripts (e.g. BASH, PowerShell, Puppet, etc.) that can be invoked at 20 different life-cycle events (triggers) to standardize application deployment on any infrastructure

Data injection to support dynamic application dependencies in multi-VM or multi-container deployments

Self-provisioning via a self-service library of infrastructure, storage, network, database, and application services means IT services are delivered in minutes, not days, reducing the likelihood of shadow IT. The governance framework in HyperCloud provides role-based access controls, entitlements, approval, quota and cost metering policies to enable secure and holistic management of resources, workloads, and operations across any cloud with the cost visibility needed to control spending.

Here are the key benefits of the Docker Volume Plugin for HyperCloud Block Storage:

High performance & fault tolerance. High performance storage that provides fault tolerance to deliver high availability with fast performance across the data network.

Policy-based Governance. Leverage HyperCloud's governance framework to enable role-based access controls, entitlements, approval, quota and cost metering policies to manage block storage usage across the enterprise with the cost visibility needed to control spending.

Rapid block storage delivery. Self-provisioning of block storage for system administrators means VMs and containers with dedicated, persistent storage volumes are delivered in minutes under the governance policies and security controls defined by IT.

QoS controls. For the mission critical applications, QoS controls on HyperCloud’s all-flash storage can be configured to prioritize I/O and provide the expected service levels.

All-flash advantage. Reducing costs by making maximum use of available storage space with all-flash’s smaller footprint.

Inline erasure encoding. Protecting the data before it leaves the host and eliminating the need for replicas.

Linear scaling and pricing. Adding capacity as needed with pay-as-you-go pricing.

Infrastructure & Storage as Code. HyperCloud allows users to create Machine & Volume Blueprints as code controlled by entitlements to restrict access to the blueprints. Customers can define tiers for their infrastructure & storage services – e.g. platinum, gold, and silver. Each tier would be allocated specific compute, network and storage resources given the workload and the environment on which it would be provisioned.

Supporting Quotes

“We would like to congratulate HyperGrid on their acceptance of the HyperCloud Block Storage Volume Plugin into the Docker Certified Program. Enterprise IT teams are looking to Docker to provide recommendations and assurances on the ecosystem of container content, infrastructure and extensions. HyperGrid’s inclusion into the program indicates that their plugin has been tested and verified by Docker, confirming for customers that their container images have been evaluated for security and are supported and built according to best practices.” – Marianna Tessel, EVP, Strategic Development

“We’re excited to roll out HyperCloud Block Storage Service along with the certified volume plugin in the Docker Store. While Docker was initially popular among developers working on stateless application architectures built on microservices, enterprises are increasingly leveraging Docker to run stateful applications – for which database storage management is the primary challenge. HyperCloud delivers container databases that can be easily deployed and managed with an advanced orchestration framework that lets users easily set up replication, backup and automatic scale out, which are all needed in a production environment.” – Intesar Mohammed, VP of Engineering, HyperCloud, HyperGrid

“With the new block storage service that enables automated provisioning and mounting of high performance block devices on VMs and containers, enterprises can run mission-critical applications such as Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Exchange and Microsoft SharePoint that are backed by high performance and fault tolerant storage volumes.” – Manoj Nair, Chief Product Officer, HyperGrid

