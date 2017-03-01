Our first two stops in Houston and Los Angeles have been mutually beneficial to both the symplr team and the attendees.

symplr®, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) based healthcare compliance and credentialing solutions, today announced that the “Cactus from symplr: 2017 Roadshow and User-Group Meeting” will meet with customers and partners in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6-7, 2017.

This is part of a five-city, two-day educational event where the symplr product team will reveal the company’s product roadmap, discuss industry trends affecting healthcare credentialing, host regional user-group networking opportunities, and conduct hands-on product training. Click here to learn more and register to attend.

“Our first two stops in Houston and Los Angeles have been mutually beneficial to both the symplr team and the attendees,” said Rick Pleczko, CEO of symplr. “We’ve learned as much from our customers as I hope they have learned from us in these sessions. The symplr product team has a list of customer needs and wants, which we will be incorporating into new versions of our healthcare provider management solutions.”

The Roadshow continues to two additional cities throughout 2017:



New York City, New York – May 8-9

Cincinnati, Ohio – June 22-23

For the detailed agenda and to register for the Roadshow event near you, visit http://www.symplr.com/cactus-from-symplr-2017-roadshow

About symplr

Founded in 2006, symplr is an industry leader in compliance and credentialing Software as a Service solutions that help healthcare organizations mitigate risk and ensure compliance. symplr has a single mission: to make healthcare compliance and credentialing simpler for all constituents of the healthcare community. For more information or to contact symplr, visit http://www.symplr.com/ or (866) 373-9725.