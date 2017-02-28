State representative delivering statement celebrating 125th anniversary of The University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Members of the North Carolina General Assembly today marked the 125th anniversary of the first classes to attend The University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) with statements celebrating the University’s rich history and tradition of providing academic opportunity and excellence to students. Statements were read by Representative Amos Quick and by Senator Gladys Robinson.

Founded in 1891, UNCG is one of the original three institutions in the UNC system, the oldest public university system in the United States. Today, it serves more than 19,400 students and employs 2,500 faculty and staff. UNCG is the largest state university in the Piedmont Triad and has an annual economic impact of more than $1 billion. The campus has grown to include 30 residence halls and 30 academic buildings on 210 acres.

The University will mark its 125th anniversary with a series of events and activities throughout the 2017-18 academic year. More information will be available at uncg.edu as details become available.

UNCG was established by legislative enactment on February 18, 1891. The institution opened on October 5, 1892 with a student body of 198 and a faculty of 15, and the final enrollment reached 223 at the end of the first year. Classes were organized in three departments: commercial, domestic science and pedagogy.

During the past century the University's mission – and name – has evolved. It was known first as the State Normal and Industrial School, and after 1897 as the State Normal and Industrial College until 1919. During the period 1919-1931, it was known as the North Carolina College for Women, and became the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina from 1932 to 1963. In 1962, the Board of Trustees recommended that the Greensboro campus become coeducational at all levels of instruction. Subsequently, by act of the General Assembly in the spring of 1963, the name of the institution was changed to The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. The first African American students were admitted in 1956 and men were first admitted as part of the general student body in 1964. A full history is available at uncg.edu/inside-uncg/inside-history.

The full statement read today at the General Assembly is below.

A REPRESENTATIVE STATEMENT

HONORING THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT

GREENSBORO ON ITS 125TH ANNIVERSARY

WHEREAS, the people of North Carolina are deeply indebted to the North Carolina General Assembly of 1891 and other leaders of 125 years ago whose vision created on February 18, 1891, the State Normal and Industrial School, now the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, as one of the first three public institutions in what we now call the University of North Carolina System; and

WHEREAS, special honor is accorded the memory of Charles Duncan McIver for his unrelenting work as an advocate to establish the State Normal and Industrial School; and

WHEREAS, the State Normal and Industrial School, led by President Charles Duncan McIver, opened its doors to 198 students on October 5, 1892; and

WHEREAS, during the period between 1919 1931, the School was known as the North Carolina College for Women, became the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina from 1932 to 1963, and became integrated in 1956; and it will celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2017; and

WHEREAS, from that beginning, the school grew into the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, an institution of academic excellence with an enrollment today of nearly 20,000 students; the university now offers undergraduates a choice of 79 programs in more than 100 areas of study; its graduate students can choose from 108 master and doctoral programs; and among its approximately 900 full time faculty members are nationally known scholars who regularly contribute to new knowledge in their fields through research and other creative work and make major contributions to the State and nation through their teaching, research, and public service; and

WHEREAS, there are nearly 120,000 living alumni, of which more than 82,000 live in North Carolina and continue to contribute to vibrant communities across the State; and

WHEREAS, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, its alumni around the world, and its friends and supporters near and far are looking forward to celebrating 125 years of splendid, dedicated service by the University to the education of the citizens of North Carolina and beyond, to the advancement and transformation of knowledge that helps us to better understand and address complex challenges, to the improvement of the welfare and best interests of the citizens of this State and of people elsewhere, and to the economic progress of North Carolina;

NOW, THEREFORE, it is important to honor the founders of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro for their vision, commend the University for its contributions to North Carolina and its people, and extend congratulations on the occasion of the institution's upcoming 125th year celebration.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned certifies that the foregoing statement was read in the House and placed upon the Journal on the 28 day of February, 2017.