Cynopsis is pleased to announce that leading consumer brand Dove; National Geographic and Viacom will receive the inaugural Impact Award at the Cynopsis Social Good Awards breakfast tomorrow (March 2) in NY.

Cynopsis will announce the winners in all categories in the third annual Cynopsis Social Good Awards, saluting our industry's philanthropic contributions. Finalists were announced previously.

Cynopsis also pays tribute to special honorees with the Impact Awards given to a company, network, campaign and/or person that generates exceptional pro-social impact.

This year’s Impact honoree in the Network category is National Geographic, for its commitment to programming that engages viewers in stories about the human condition and exploration of new frontiers including recent titles Before the Flood and Gender Revolution. Accepting the award will be journalist and author Katie Couric and Courteney Monroe, CEO of National Geographic Global Networks.

In the Brand category, Cynopsis will recognize Impact Award honoree Dove for the brand’s continued role in elevating the conversation around the concept of beauty through a variety of cross-platform media campaigns. Lisha Perez, brand manager for Dove Masterbrand at Unilever, overseeing the brand’s Real Beauty mission and the Dove Self-Esteem Project.

The Impact honoree in the Campaign category is Viacom’s Listen Campaign, created to break down the stigma of addiction, promote resources to help those struggling with substance use, and encourage people to approach the crisis with empathy. Accepting the award will be actress Debi Mazar and Viacom Velocity EVP & CCO Niels Schuurmans.

Receiving the Legacy Award is John Walsh, Founder of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and best known for his role in America’s Most Wanted. The award will be presented by Justice Network CEO Steve Schiffman and will be accepted by Walsh’s son, Callahan.

Among the SGA finalists are A+E Networks, American Express, BET Networks, Bloomberg Media, CBS Sports Network, Crown Media Family Networks, DigitasLBi, Discovery Communications, FOX Sports, HITN, Justice Network, MTV, National Geographic, NBCUniversal, Nickelodeon, Spike, The CW, The Weather Channel, Toyota, Univision Communications Inc., UP TV, Viacom, WWE and more.

These honorees, along with guest presenter Peter Koechley, co-founder of Upworthy, and our category winners will be celebrated on Thursday, March 2 at the Cynopsis Social Good Awards breakfast at the Yale Club of NY.

