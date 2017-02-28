Progressive Dental will host the acclaimed Catalyst continuing education (CE) course in Atlanta, GA on March 3-4, 2017. Respected innovators of dental consulting, advertising and practice growth techniques, the Progressive Dental team offers modern tactics to help dental practices thrive in a competitive environment. Catalyst is a two-day seminar that gives doctors and office staff the tools they need to harness unique competitive advantages and develop profitable business strategies.

Changes in the dental industry have not only altered how patients are searching for or receiving their dental care, but how dental practices must perform in order to successfully compete. Progressive Dental has helped over 1,000 practices develop complete marketing plans, set and achieve their practice goals and ultimately connect patients with qualified clinicians.

A two-day boot camp, Catalyst combines lectures by keynote speaker and founder of Progressive Dental, Bart Knellinger, with interactive breakout sessions. This seminar addresses the challenge of competing with corporate dentistry, how to stand out from competitors, and common inhibitors to case acceptance rates. Attendees will learn helpful patient communication strategies to attract and convert more niche cases as well as proven internal and external marketing techniques to increase practice return on investment.

Recognized on the Inc. 500 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies in 2014 and 2015 and the Inc. 5000 list in 2016, Progressive Dental is known for pioneering innovative dental consulting techniques in an ever-changing industry. Progressive Dental applies this same dedicated, dynamic approach to Catalyst, making it one of the most respected dental practice growth CE courses in the country.

Catalyst offers 16 ADA CERP and AGD PACE approved continuing education credits and an opportunity to experience and implement leading dental marketing strategies. Those interested in registering for an upcoming Catalyst seminar can call 727-286-6211 or visit http://www.pdcatalyst.com.

About the Organization

Progressive Dental (PD) is a one-stop consulting firm specializing in marketing and promoting dental professionals through individualized marketing campaigns, practice development, continuing education, advertising and more. PD has become one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, due to constant innovation, growth and long-term client retention, and ranked on the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies in America in 2016, and on the Inc. 500’s list in 2014 and 2015. The company has partnered with some of the largest dental organizations in the country, and continues to offer its full-range of services to dental clinicians around the world. For more information about Progressive Dental please visit the website at http://www.progressivedental.com or call 727-286-6211 to schedule a complimentary dental marketing consultation.