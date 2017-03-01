“MassPrinting is the right partner to help us accomplish our business goals. They allow us to focus on insurance without ever thinking about print.” -Timothy Moura, Senior Vice President, Narragansett Bay Insurance Company

MassPrinting, Inc. announced today that Narragansett Bay Insurance Company (NBIC) has signed a three year extension to remain a customer through 2019.

Since 2013 MassPrinting has helped NBIC optimize document output cost structure and limit inefficiencies through standardizing data, streamlining processing and postage, and analyzing overall print output. These efficiencies enabled NBIC to achieve significant cost reductions.

MassPrinting has been an integral partner in supporting NBIC’s implementation of their new policy admin system. This project included a timeline and process for migrating print output for the new system.

“MassPrinting is the right partner to help us accomplish our business goals,” said Timothy Moura, Senior Vice President, Narragansett Bay Insurance Company. “They allow us to focus on insurance without ever thinking about print.”

“We appreciate the trust NBIC has put in MassPrinting as a valued partner,” stated Andy Pallotta, president, MassPrinting. “Together we continue optimizing print operations and exploring and implementing innovative technology solutions.”

About MassPrinting Inc.

MassPrinting has over twenty years of experience providing document output solutions to meet customer needs. Our vast experience working with insurance carriers has enabled us to know their specific challenges so we can deliver simple solutions through innovative technology.