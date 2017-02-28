HNTB's Greg Krueger has been appointed by the Transportation Research Board to chair its Committee on Intelligent Transportation Systems. I’m eager to continue my participation to help move the industry forward, broaden my technical knowledge to benefit our clients and inform policy makers.

Greg Krueger, HNTB Corporation program director for emerging technologies and associate vice president, has been appointed by the Transportation Research Board to chair its Committee on Intelligent Transportation Systems.

Bringing more than two decades of industry experience, Krueger joins the distinguished group of transportation professionals for a three-year term. He has been active in TRB for more than 10 years.

“TRB is a well-respected transportation industry organization with a mission to provide leadership in transportation innovation and progress through research and information exchange,” said Krueger. “I’m eager to continue my participation to help move the industry forward, broaden my technical knowledge to benefit our clients and inform policy makers.”

As chair, Krueger will lead the committee in examining ways to address intelligent transportation systems challenges that are arising from the use of emerging technologies in the transportation industry, including connected and automated vehicles. While many of the core concepts of ITS will remain constant, new issues will arise that require new and innovative approaches to conceptual system planning and design; integration of technologies and approaches from various sub-disciplines within ITS; applications to all modes of ground transportation and to facilitate intermodal integration; and evaluation of the overall impacts of ITS on the developers, users and operators of all parts of the ground transportation system. Activities focus on the broad planning, policy, economic, social, technological and institutional aspects of the development and implementation of ITS.

In his role as HNTB’s program director for emerging technologies, Krueger is responsible for marketing and program initiatives associated with emerging mobility solutions across the country. He works with both public and private sector transportation agencies to facilitate the deployment of connected and automated vehicles on the nation’s roadways.

Previously, Krueger was manager of the United States Department of Transportation Southeast Michigan Connected Vehicle Test Bed, where he oversaw the day-to-day operations and technology enhancements for the original Proof of Concept facility. Krueger also served as the Michigan Department of Transportation’s program manager for its statewide Intelligent Transportation Systems program, overseeing all development, deployment, operations and maintenance of ITS throughout the state of Michigan.

Krueger is based in Detroit.

About HNTB

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure firm serving public and private owners and contractors. With more than a century of service in the United States, HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients’ most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals nationwide deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, program management and construction management. For more information, visit http://www.hntb.com.