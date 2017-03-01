"Eric's prior leadership experience throughout his career is tailor made for the next stage of growth that lies ahead for OrthAlign," said Carter McNabb, OrthAlign Board Member and Managing Director of River Cities Capital Funds.

OrthAlign, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company, announced today the appointment of Eric B. Timko as its new Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Timko is an accomplished medical device executive with more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. He assumes his new leadership role at OrthAlign after serving on the company's Board of Directors since July 2016. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Belt Technologies, which under his leadership, was sold to Smith & Nephew in October 2015.

“I am very appreciative and excited to join OrthAlign as Chairman and CEO,” said Mr. Timko. “With close to 60,000 cases of consistent clinical outcomes completed, OrthAlign's technology has made a positive impact on improving patient outcomes in joint replacement and will continue to do so for many years to come. Our immediate focus will be to expand our customer reach and our application pipeline so that more physicians and healthcare facilities can utilize our clinically beneficial and economically friendly portfolio of products.”

Prior to joining Blue Belt Technologies, Mr. Timko served as President and Chief Executive Officer of NeuroVasx, Inc., President of Carl Zeiss Surgical, Inc., and as Vice President of Siemens Medical Systems, Inc.

"As OrthAlign hits another inflection point in its successful history, the Board of Directors is delighted to have Eric take the reigns as Chairman and CEO of the company," said Carter McNabb, OrthAlign Board Member and Managing Director of River Cities Capital Funds. "Eric's prior leadership experience throughout his career is tailor made for the next stage of growth that lies ahead for OrthAlign. He is one of the medical technology industry's most respected and innovative executives and we are confident that his leadership and vision will help fulfill the promise that our unique technology can bring to the changing orthopedic landscape."

"The Board of Directors would also like to recognize outgoing OrthAlign CEO William Maya for his leadership over the past six years," continues Mr. McNabb. "He has been instrumental in helping guide the organization through a critical growth period and effectively helped put OrthAlign technology on the global map. The OrthAlign family is extremely grateful for his service."

About OrthAlign, Inc.

OrthAlign is a privately held medical device and technology company, committed to providing orthopedic surgeons with cutting edge, user-friendly, surgical navigation products for precise alignment and positioning. We believe that our technology will raise the standard of care in Joint Arthroplasty surgeries by making consistent and measurable results accessible and affordable to all surgeons, hospitals, and patients. Our strategy is to leverage this technology to provide simple and precision-driven solutions for a broad range of orthopedic procedures. For more information regarding OrthAlign, please visit http://www.orthalign.com.

