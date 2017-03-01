Aktiv Virtual provides club members with the guidance, education and motivation of a personal training experience We’ve solved the problem of delivering safe and inspirational functional training workouts for members that seek more than spending 30 minutes on a treadmill or hunting for various equipment around the entire gym

Aktiv Solutions, the industry leader in functional fitness facility design and supply, today unveiled its pioneering Aktiv Virtual guided-training platform. Aktiv Virtual represents the first AI (artificial intelligence) personal trainer for the commercial fitness industry and will provide club members with the guidance, education and motivation of a personal training experience.

The single and multi-user systems offer efficiencies to facility operators that significantly reduce many of the barriers associated with successful implementation of functional training within health clubs of all types. The immersive workout experience will also help facilities that compete with today’s high-demand studio-based offerings, largely structured around functional training modalities.

Aktiv Virtual combines expert level audible and visual coaching with complete control of the physical environment in a manner not previously realized within the health club space. The system provides members a robust selection of on-demand and customizable functional training workouts without the staffing requirement associated with a personal trainer. Users access exactly the workouts they want based on their daily preferences and conditioning level from H.I.I.T. programs to Power Yoga. The system can also be co-branded to help reinforce a facility’s larger umbrella of programming and services.

“Aktiv Virtual delivers a shockingly immersive user experience designed to thrill members and reinforce why they make the trip to their club or facility of choice. We’ve solved the problem of delivering safe and inspirational functional training workouts for members that seek more than spending 30 minutes on a treadmill or hunting for various equipment around the entire gym,” said Bryan Green, president and CEO of Aktiv. “Mobile fitness experiences are all the rage and attempt to compete at little or no cost against health clubs. The challenge is, they’re not optimized to work in concert with the physical training environment or deliver the convenience, safety and fun factor that Virtual Aktiv clients will now provide.”

Movement coaching delivered via the system’s 24-inch HD display interacts seamlessly with the audible guidance provided by a virtual master trainer. Master Trainers will ultimately be selected by gender, style, and language type. The system is optionally embedded into the company’s proprietary Gym Rax® bay structure and includes the entire kit of functional training tools to support a library of over 500 movements leading to endless combinations of new workouts each day.

Aktiv Virtual is a connected system designed to seamlessly pair with a full array of popular wearables, including Fitbit®, Apple® Watch, Polar®, Garmin® and more. The interface allows users to set up profiles where usage and results are tracked and members can tag and save favorite workouts.

The platform offers facilities an ideal complement to, or expansion of, a traditional cardio equipment offering with Aktiv Virtual’s results-driven fun factory of strength and movement based training. Operators can choose from tailoring Aktiv Virtual to generate a robust new revenue stream, or simply wow their members with the significant added value of the most comprehensive self-guided training experiences available.

“Helping clubs integrate a meaningful, technology driven solution that marries well with the physicality required to deliver safe and scalable training experiences for their customers is our passion,” said Larry Domingo, vice president of human performance for Aktiv. “Aktiv Virtual serves to control the chaos required to properly support functional training workouts by pre-defining the space, environment, and tools required to get the most out of one’s time in the gym. We believe that’s a game-changer for today’s clubs struggling to make this critical transition.”

At Aktiv we amplify dynamic training areas for health clubs and specialty studios alike. Our mission is to establish safe, functional, and revenue-generating space while our clients deliver inspirational exercise experiences. Integrating the principles of functional fitness with the technical expertise of functional design is our calling. We craft energizing and balanced operational solutions to accommodate today’s explosive dynamic training trends. Visit http://www.aktivsolutions.com.