MassMatrix Unveils Advanced Informatics for Analyzing Biological Data

By streamlining the analytical pipeline, MassMatrix is accelerating life-changing developments in protein bioscience.

Today, MassMatrix, provider of protein bioinformatic solutions, announced it has developed an innovative approach that delivers deeper and more accurate insights into proteomic data, while streamlining the user experience to reduce the time it takes to convert raw data to actionable intel for research organizations and pharmaceutical companies.

“Genomic analysis helps explain if someone has a predisposition to certain diseases, but proteins are a necessary component for analyzing whether that predisposition has started to express itself in the body,” said Hall Johnson, co-founder and CEO of MassMatrix. “Deeper and more accurate analytics are critical for today’s researchers and pharmaceutical companies looking for biomarkers and developing complex bio-drugs based on large protein molecules.”

Conceived in the Cancer Research Laboratory of Dr. Michael A. Freitas at the Ohio State University, MassMatrix’s advanced algorithms enhance protein characterization and peptide mapping workflows by reducing false discovery rates. Leveraging these advanced algorithms, MassMatrix’s new approach offers an intuitive interface, better visualization and easier reporting, and ultimately saves organizations time and money, while also expediting advances in science.

“Janssen is dedicated to solving today’s most important unmet medical needs,” said Darryl Davis, associate director at Janssen, Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson. “So, new innovations to MassMatrix’s proven high-resolution data supporting analytics are very exciting and an important advancement for our industry.”

“As a professor of Cancer Biology and Genetics, I personally understand the challenges scientists face when it comes to complicated and cumbersome data analysis,” said Dr. Michael Freitas, an Associate Professor in the Department of Cancer Biology and Genetics at the Ohio State University and co-founder of MassMatrix. “MassMatrix is backed by a team of scientists who are committed to delivering better software for scientists. By streamlining the analytical pipeline, MassMatrix is accelerating life-changing developments in protein bioscience. We are thrilled to bring revolutionary approaches to data analysis to more organizations.”

MassMatrix’s analytical mapping platform is being used by hundreds of scientists around the world with new innovations available this summer. The company is backed by leading venture development fund, Rev1 Ventures.

